BetterBar Café gives Yorkville a healthy and delicious glow-up!

If you thought Yorkville was only about champagne dreams and air kisses you may be very interested in this wholesome glow up. BetterBar Caféhas arrived just in time for the holiday frenzy to energize us in a much healthier and happier way! It hits all the mark with fresh and vibrant food offerings redefining on-the-go dining for the mindful eater.

Located in Yorkville Village tucked inside is this aesthetically gorgeous and airy space, BetterBar offers quick bites on the go or for a peaceful joyful moment you can relax in it’s eating area all decked out in pink and white. Okay, yes, totally social media friendly but it’s more than that! The “wellness” focused menu offers salads, hand held wraps, beautifully crafted hot beverages and smoothies that remind us of Erewhon. Yes, friends, if you’re missing your Hailey Bieber smoothie since your last trip to Beverley Hills, you can find a pretty comparable option here!

BetterBar’s Executive Chef Jack Connacher has over 10 years of experience in fine dining in the Yorkville area of Toronto. He recognizes the need for healthier options for those who might not necessarily have the time to linger over a full sit down meal. And that could attribute to his childhood growing up in a family who was involved in the food industry. He was taught to eat healthy even if they were busy. Connacher tells us his mom insisted the family’s diet consisted of eating nutrient rich, seasonal, and healthier whole foods and that has been a significant influence.

“People are so used to seeing processed food and being very spoiled about having everything all year round. There are growing seasons for a reason. To get the peak freshness in the highest quality it has to be in season. You can taste the freshness,” said Connacher.

With the growing wellness and fitness studios movement also happening in the area, it made sense now was the perfect time to open BetterBar. His latest cafe style restaurant follows his commitment to using organic, fresh produce, seasonal ingredients, and sourcing high-quality suppliers. In fact, he spent over 7 months sourcing the right producers and suppliers for this new spot.

Connacher is also passionate about a menu that did not consist of seed oils – a growing concern in the health food and wellness industry. Seed oils, which are derived seeds of plants are considered vegetable oils, have been under scrutiny in recent years. Common ones are canola, corn, sunflower, sesame, and peanut. Interesting read here from the Mayo Clinic.

The menu is full of flavourful dishes that excite the palate. Some favourites already include the Raw Honey Nut Butter Toast made with seasonal Ontario jam and baro nut butter, Egg Bites that include sweet potato morsels and bacon. The Chipotle Chicken Bowl is already a winner. Smoothies will be a serious draw including The Glow, Island, Cocoa Cloud, PB &J, Matchana, and a few more! SO GOOD! They also have Poke bowls, salads, a hot bar, and such more! You can view the entire menu here.

Menu will also change seasonally to stay focused on fresh produce. We look forward to seeing what’s coming as winter comes! The restaurant will open serve days a week from morning to night. A perfect stop for a bite during your festive shopping runs, after your local fitness or wellness session (Othership, Jaybird, Rumble, Barry’s are all steps away!).

BetterBar Café is located at 87 Avenue Road, inside Yorkville Village. There’s also on-site seating area for 80.