Recipe for Thai Peanut Noodles from Mazola

Indulge in a flavorful journey with these Thai Peanut Noodles from Mazola, a deliciously creamy and tangy dish that’s ready in just 30 minutes. Featuring a rich peanut sauce paired with fresh vegetables and warm spaghetti noodles, this recipe offers a perfect balance of savoury and sweet, making it an ideal choice for a quick yet satisfying meal.
Thai Peanut Noodles
Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings
Total Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 1 cup peanut butter 1 can (13 ounces) low fat coconut milk
- 1/4 cup soy milk
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon Chinese chili sauce (adjust to taste)
- Juice of one lime
- 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
- 3 green onions, chopped
- 1 medium carrot, shredded
- 8 cups cooked spaghetti noodles (keep warm)
Directions:
- Heat Mazola RightBlend Oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Add garlic and ginger and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, brown sugar, chili sauce and lime juice.
- Stir to blend and continue heating for 1 minute.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Heat Mazola Canola Oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat; add green onions and carrots and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
- Add to noodles and toss to combine.
- Pour hot peanut sauce over noodle mixture; stir to combine and thorough coat noodles with sauce.
- Serve immediately.
- Garnish with chopped peanuts and minced cilantro or basil, if desired.