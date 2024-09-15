Recipe for Thai Peanut Noodles from Mazola

September 15, 2024

Indulge in a flavorful journey with these Thai Peanut Noodles from Mazola, a deliciously creamy and tangy dish that’s ready in just 30 minutes. Featuring a rich peanut sauce paired with fresh vegetables and warm spaghetti noodles, this recipe offers a perfect balance of savoury and sweet, making it an ideal choice for a quick yet satisfying meal.

Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings
Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
  • 1 cup peanut butter 1 can (13 ounces) low fat coconut milk
  • 1/4 cup soy milk
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese chili sauce (adjust to taste)
  • Juice of one lime
  • 2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil
  • 3 green onions, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, shredded
  • 8 cups cooked spaghetti noodles (keep warm)

Directions:

  1. Heat Mazola RightBlend Oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Add garlic and ginger and sauté for 30 seconds.
  3. Add peanut butter, coconut milk, soy sauce, brown sugar, chili sauce and lime juice.
  4. Stir to blend and continue heating for 1 minute.
  5. Remove from heat and set aside.
  6. Heat Mazola Canola Oil in a non-stick skillet over medium heat; add green onions and carrots and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
  7. Add to noodles and toss to combine.
  8. Pour hot peanut sauce over noodle mixture; stir to combine and thorough coat noodles with sauce.
  9. Serve immediately.
  10. Garnish with chopped peanuts and minced cilantro or basil, if desired.

 

