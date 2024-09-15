Recipe for Thai Peanut Noodles from Mazola

Indulge in a flavorful journey with these Thai Peanut Noodles from Mazola, a deliciously creamy and tangy dish that’s ready in just 30 minutes. Featuring a rich peanut sauce paired with fresh vegetables and warm spaghetti noodles, this recipe offers a perfect balance of savoury and sweet, making it an ideal choice for a quick yet satisfying meal.

Thai Peanut Noodles

Serving Size: 6 to 8 servings

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons Mazola® Canola Olive Oil Blend

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 cup peanut butter 1 can (13 ounces) low fat coconut milk

1/4 cup soy milk

3 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon Chinese chili sauce (adjust to taste)

Juice of one lime

2 tablespoons Mazola Canola Oil

3 green onions, chopped

1 medium carrot, shredded

8 cups cooked spaghetti noodles (keep warm)

Directions: