Frankie the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Frankie is THE definition of a Lovebug. This sweet and affectionate cat came to us as a stray with a severely injured eye. Despite needing his eye removed, Frankie hasn’t slowed down. He is one of the most loving cats you will ever meet.

Frankie is a champion cuddler who jumps into laps and gives chin kisses to anyone willing to receive them. He even reaches up with his little paws for hugs, longing to be held, petted, and comforted by a loving family. Can you be Frankie’s family? He’s ready to shower you with all the love he has to offer.

Frankie

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

