Dane the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Dane! This charming boy is ready to bring joy to your home! He’s a quick learner on walks, transitioning from eager excitement to perfect loose leash walking. He adores treats as rewards and his curiosity makes every walk an adventure, as he explores every scent with enthusiasm.

Dane is a friendly chap, happily wagging his tail at humans and furry friends alike. He’s smart and catches onto training quickly, showing great potential with a bit of patience. Though he’s still mastering focus without treats and resisting the urge to pull around other dogs, he’s eager to please and improve.

With his lovable personality and eagerness to learn, Dane promises endless love and laughter to his new family. If you’re seeking a loyal and fun-loving companion, Dane is the perfect match! Come meet him today and discover the joy of having him by your side. With Dane, every day is an adventure filled with love and tail wags!

Dane

Breed: Bulldog, American, Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Fawn

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

