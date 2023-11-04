Tigi the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Tigi is a sweet and affectionate boy! He can be nervous at first but is very enthusiastic about his love of catnip. Once he warms up to you, he will show you his charming side. Tigi also enjoys treats but he is on a special diet, so they should be used sparingly. If you are interested in adopting Tigi, please visit him at the Toronto Humane Society, at 11 River Street. His endearing purrs and gentle nature make him the perfect companion for any loving home. Don’t miss the chance to bring Tigi’s joy into your life!

Tigi

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair, Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.