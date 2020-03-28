Help Cyrus the Cat Find a New Loving Home in Toronto!

Meet Cyrus! This gorgeous boy with the sad-looking eyes has a reason to be so- he came to us after his owner passed away unexpectedly.

Cyrus currently prefers to be the fly on the wall, observing the party from afar. He might join every once in a while, but Cyrus has some healing to do after losing his friend. This darling boy will ask for head rubs and might give a quiet chirp of thanks every once in a while! He absolutely loves treats and prefers to eat with company if possible, and while he isn’t so much of a toy guy yet, but we’ll get there with the right one!

Cyrus would do best in a quiet, loving home where he can just relax and let his purrs rumble through your home from a sunny windowsill. Please ask about Cyrus at the Adoption Desk if you are interested in him!

Cyrus

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 1 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Grey/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.