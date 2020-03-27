“Five Minutes With” Toronto DJ Rosegold (Dahlia Palmer)

Growing up in a musical family, DJ Rosegold has been an avid music listener and fan from a very young age. To date, Rosegold’s credits include DJing internationally for celebrities and multinational brands across the world including President Barack Obama, the NBA, The Fader and for renowned music festivals.

In addition to being a DJ, Rosegold recently started producing beats alongside her brother, Chillaa. Her first track “Hop Out” debuted on February 11th and since has gained traction from major blogs and streaming platforms. Rosegold also founded media agency “The House of Milo” where she specialized in creative, experiential services for brands and artists.

Name: Dahlia Palmer (DJ Rosegold)

Genre: As a DJ, I play EVERYTHING! As a producer, I am in the process of producing hip-hop, rap and dancehall beats.

Founded: I started DJing in 2017 and began building my brand then. I launched my media agency in mid-2019. However, I’ve been involved in music from a very young age so I was “founded” many many years back – lol!

# of Albums: None yet but working on it 🙂

Latest Release: “Hop Out ft. Chillaa” which is my debut song that was released on February 11th. Produced by myself, Chillaa and ZL.

Latest Single: Same as above

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

This might be the hardest question because I am one of the biggest foodies EVER! If I had to choose, I would say King Taps. Every single thing on their menu is amazing.

Favourite artist as a teenager:

I listened to A LOT of Drake and Adele in high school so those would be my favourite artists as a teenager.

Favourite artist now:

Beyoncé. I watch Homecoming on Netflix at least five times a week so there is that – lol!

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Burn by Usher. One of my favourite songs ever and even though it’s super sad and “break-upy” I can listen to it on repeat, on blast at any time of the day.

Live Show Ritual:

I’ve been stuck on this question for a couple of minutes… I realized I don’t have a ritual other than making sure I eat before going to DJ!

Favourite local artist: Definitely Chillaa.

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees Nachos, hands down! The King’s Crown Nachos, no beans, extra jalapeños, salsa on the side and substitute ground beef for chicken is my thing!

Queen or College St?

Queen Street has some of my favourite food spots like Grand Electric, Poutini’s House of Poutine, Pat’s Jamaican etc. so I’ll have to go with Queen Street!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

To be honest, I’m not an outdoors person at all but I’ve been to High Park before so I guess that’s my answer – lol!

EP or LP?

Depends on which artist I’m listening to but LP’s that have been released lately have been really good so: LP!

Early bird or night owl?

I am super miserable in the morning and get so much work done at night so there’s that!

Road or studio?

Road! I love travelling!

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I got roasted a couple weeks back on Twitter for saying that I love Swiss Chalet – lol! For anyone reading this, I love Swiss Chalet and if you don’t, we can’t be friends!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Soundcloud | Twitter

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just did the SoundCloud Creator Forum in Toronto in February and my next shows will be in Texas for SXSW! I will also be releasing new singles in the next couple of months so make sure to stay posted and check them out!