“Five Minutes With” Toronto DJ and Producer, ASHKAN DIAN

ASHKAN DIAN is a producer/ DJ based in Toronto, but he has played all over the world. He has been in the music industry for more than 15 years, with his unique combination of Melodic House & Techno and Progressive House music. His new EP just came out, and we had the chance to catch up with him.

Name:

Hossein Mohammadian Aka ASHKAN DIAN

Genre:

I used to make everything in electronic music and was a ghost producer for many artists. I switched to a deeper world and made my own brand, recently my activities in Melodic House & Techno, Progressive House.

Founded:

I founded my record label during covid 2020

# of Albums:

Most of them were single tracks but I had an album “A moment without you” when I was in my home country

Latest Album:

My latest album is Coming Alive, released by the Canadian record label Positive Sounds. A German DJ/Producer “Rauschhaus” remixed it and collaborated with me.

Latest Single:

Coming Alive

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

I was always inspired by artists who work in the field of electronic music such as “Joël Fajerman, Jean Michel Jarre, Pet Shop Boys, Tiesto and Hernan Cattaneo”

Favourite musician now:

Tale of us, Artbat, Hernan Cattaneo, Guy J

Guilty pleasure song:

Joël Fajerman – Flowers Love

Live show ritual:

I have never performed live and I’ve played my set as a DJ, but I really like to play my music live one day

Favourite local musician:

I like the other works of my friends and it is impossible to say which one is better…

EP or LP?

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl

Road or studio?

Studio. I wish I could spend all my time in the studio…

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | Sound Cloud

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

Kasa Moto

Favourite street in your city:

Bloor Street, The Annex: Because it is one of the neighbourhoods where you can experience the old texture of the city with modernity

Favourite park in your city:

Queen’s Park: During the covid period, I used to go there for a walk and it always gives me a good feeling

Favourite music venue in your city:

Oz mozis Events and Coda

Favourite music store in your city:

I usually get my music on digital platforms like Beatport