Five Minutes With: Folk Singer/Songwriter Leah Holtom

As a pastor’s daughter, Leah Holtom began her singing career in the church at a young age. This is where she discovered the real heart and soul of music, and what drove her to pursue her own career. The 23-year-old singer/songwriter grew up in Brampton, Ontario and has made her way into the Toronto music scene. She blends the best of folk and country music, sharing a fresh expression of storytelling and a unique take on traditional instrumentation. Through her tender, yet soaring vocals and the sweet sound of acoustic guitars and pedal steel, Leah leads her audiences on a captivating and wholesome journey. Her endearing voice and fulsome sound are showcased on her recent debut singles, “Face The Day” and “Lady Blue” released on all streaming platforms.

Leah Holtom had the opportunity to further her artistry in the Jazz Music Program at Humber College in Toronto after high school. In 2022, she began performing at legendary Toronto venues and participated in a variety of artist development and showcasing programs throughout the country. Lately, Leah has been hard at work bringing her debut EP to life. The project is set to release in the spring of 2024 along with a live video project funded by FACTOR Canada that she filmed on a remote cottage in Northern Ontario. She is thrilled to finally be sharing her music with the world and using it as a way to build and strengthen the community around her.

Name:

Leah Holtom

Genre:

Folk/Country

Founded:

2023

# of Albums:

None yet 😉 just singles for now

Latest Single:

Oh, The Rain

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Shania Twain for sure

Favourite musician now:

The Bros. Landreth

Guilty pleasure song:

‘Islands in the Stream’ by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

Live show ritual:

A few moments to myself to mentally prepare and talk through my intentions for my set. I also usually take some deep breaths and drink wayyyy too much water!

Favourite local musician:

Alexander Wesley!

EP or LP:

I love a full album. Getting into vinyl records with my boyfriend has brought a whole new appreciation for the world an artist can create within their album projects!!

Early bird or night owl:

Very much have become a night owl haha, the music industry does that to you

Road or Studio:

I’ve yet to tour, but I have a feeling I will love being on the road

Any shows or upcoming albums:

My debut EP is coming out in June 2024! I can’t wait 🙂 There will also be a release show in Toronto in June as well to celebrate!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | Tiktok

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Parallel Brothers, best falafel hands down!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Bloor and Lansdowne. Some of the best thrift and vintage stores live on this street, plus cafes and bakeries to fuel the thrift hunt 🙂

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

You really can’t go wrong with High Park !! As someone who did not grow up right in the city, High Park feels like the perfect escape from the busyness of Toronto!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Burdock Music Hall – so cozy and intimate, and the sound is always spot on!! Not to mention it’s also a brewery so they have local beers and ciders!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Twelfth Fret – they are so kind to everyone they work with and do such a professional job on stringed instruments!