Fight to End Cancer Set to Take Place on May 31st

Cancer affects the lives of millions around the world every year, and one Canadian charity is proving that resilience, courage, and community can help face this devastating disease head-on. The Fight to End Cancer (FTEC), an annual charity boxing gala founded in 2011, brings together fighters, supporters, and sponsors to raise crucial funds for cancer research. Over its history, FTEC has donated more than $3 million to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, one of the top five cancer research centres globally. This year, the event takes place on May 31st, promising an unforgettable night of boxing, celebration, and hope.

Among the dedicated fighters stepping into the ring this year is Daniel Garcia, a passionate boxer and cancer researcher. His story highlights the unique blend of personal connections, perseverance, and unwavering dedication that embody the spirit of this event.

Fighting for Loved Ones: Daniel Garcia’s Story

For Daniel Garcia, the Fight to End Cancer isn’t just an opportunity to showcase his boxing skill—it’s deeply personal. Reflecting on his decision to join the event, Garcia explained:

“To me, FTEC is personal. I’m not only fighting for myself, but for my loved ones and for everyone affected by cancer. As someone working in cancer research and with a strong passion for boxing, joining FTEC felt like a natural and meaningful way to give back—through both my career and my sport.”

Daniel has dedicated his fight to his uncle, who has been battling stage 4 cancer for four long years, as well as two late aunties who tragically passed away from cancer. Having witnessed their struggles first-hand, this fight is more than a competition—it’s a tribute to them.

“This fight is for them,” Garcia shared.

The Gruelling Road to Fight Day

Stepping into the ring for a professional-level fight requires rigorous physical and mental preparation, and Garcia is no stranger to the challenge. His training journey has tested his limits like never before:

“Brutal, exhausting, and absolutely incredible. Every day is a new challenge. It’s the hardest I’ve ever trained—physically and mentally—but it’s also the most rewarding.”

For Garcia, the most difficult aspect has been staying dedicated through the “off days” when motivation fades, leaving only sheer determination to push forward. He sees these mental battles as the true test of his resilience:

“It’s a mental game more than anything, and pushing through when you’re tired, sore, or mentally drained has been the toughest part.”

Community Support and Fundraising Efforts

Raising funds for cancer research is at the heart of the Fight to End Cancer, and Garcia shared the inspiring ways his community has rallied around him. He works part-time at a gym, where coworkers, clients, and friends quickly caught wind of his fight and offered their encouragement. Social media has also proven to be a powerful platform for spreading his story and increasing awareness.

“My friends and family have been incredible—they’ve shared my fundraising link across social media, spoken about it with their own networks, and helped me stay motivated. I definitely couldn’t have done this without them.”

The Big Night: Looking Ahead to the Gala

The gala promises to be an unforgettable night filled with emotion and camaraderie, and Garcia is looking forward to celebrating the effort and support that make this event a reality.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone who helped make this event possible—coaches, fighters, sponsors, volunteers—and most importantly, honouring the people we’re fighting for. It’s going to be a powerful and emotional night.”

For Garcia, his ultimate motivators have been his family, whose strength and encouragement inspire him to keep going, even in the toughest moments.

Lessons Learned and Words of Advice

Through gruelling physical training, mental perseverance, and deeply personal reflections, Garcia has learned a great deal about himself during this journey:

“I’m capable of more than I ever thought—especially mentally. The physical training is tough, but the mental battles are even tougher. I’ve learned discipline, resilience, and how to push myself beyond what I thought were my limits.”

To those considering participating in future editions of the Fight to End Cancer, Garcia offers an encouraging message:

“Do it. It will be one of the hardest things you ever do, but also the most rewarding. You’ll grow in ways you didn’t expect—mentally, physically, and emotionally. And most importantly, you’ll be part of something that truly makes a difference.”

Join the Fight Against Cancer

The Fight to End Cancer Charity Gala is more than a boxing event—it’s a powerful movement powered by fighters like Daniel Garcia, families, sponsors, and the global community. Together, they’re throwing punches for an incredibly worthy cause: ending cancer.

On May 31st, join the next wave of fighters and supporters as they take the fight to cancer and continue raising funds for groundbreaking research at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. For more details and opportunities to donate or get involved, visit fighttoendcancer.com.