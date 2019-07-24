“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative Zoë Belkin

Zoë Belkin is a Toronto native who has been acting professionally since she was 12 years old. She has worked alongside Julianne Moore, Chloe Grace Moretz, Abigail Breslin, Mira Sorvino, Alexandra Schipp, Amanda Crew and Adam Brody; her work taking her around the world, from Kelowna, British Columbia to Budapest, Hungary.

Zoë also excels in other aspects of creative arts. She is an avid painter in oil and acrylics, writes poetry and short stories, takes painting classes at OCAD and is currently working on a film script with a writing partner. You can always find Zoë practicing her lines for auditions and jobs in a local coffee shop or Trinity Bellwoods Park.

Zoë is curious, determined and confident. Like most actresses, she is constantly in class, working on her craft and enjoys meeting and collaborating with other actors and artists.

-Written by Zoë’s best friend, Riley Zuckerman

What hood are you in?

I live in Forest Hill North (Midtown Toronto) and also like to spend time with friends in the West End.

What do you do?

The main focus of my life is acting, and I spend most of my time auditioning for roles in film and TV. I’ve also recently set up a small studio to work on my paintings.

What are you currently working on?

Right now I’m working on a screenplay with a writing partner who is also an actor.

Where can we find your work?

Along with “Isabelle”, I have two films coming out in 2019, “Endless” and “Hotwired in Suburbia”.