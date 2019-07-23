“Five Minutes With” Toronto Neo-Soul/R&B artist Maxhole

Maxhole is 1/2 of Max & Eyeda, a Toronto artist duo. Maxhole is a singer, producer, photographer and curator. Eyeda Sophia is an MC, poet, and curator as well. Together they focus on building community with their craft, creating work that reflects representation and tells their story.

Maxhole was born in North York and spent much of his childhood in Vaughan and Toronto. Surrounded by cultures and ethnicities of different diaspora gave Max a diverse palate of interests growing up (he himself is of Caribbean/Canadian descent). Bollywood, Anime, Hip-Hop, R&B and Soul music were all part of his upbringing and helped change how he viewed art. He was always the ‘different’ one when it came to fashion, politics and perspective. A self proclaimed ‘drama kid’ Max intends to use his background in theatrics to express himself as a performer and a public figure. His photography and music are “meant to be soothing and soulful. I want people to sway and lose themselves in the music. Stuff you can smoke to with your friends and reflect on the past. I want my pictures to feel like a dream or a fantasy. All the video games I played growing up made me feel like that so it’s almost like my duty to do that for others. All the while putting my heart on my sleeve. I’m not perfect and neither is my art. I hope that can be relatable to others.”

Max and his sister/creative partner Eyeda Sophia have been exploring and creating their platform throughout the DIY arts culture that thrives in Toronto. Maxhole has made his mark as an artist and activist while working with Bricks & Glitter, Unit 2, 187 Augusta and various other DIY spaces and organizations. At one of his shows expect the fashion of an anime character, the soulful sounds of artists like Erykah Badu and the personality of someone it feels like you’ve known forever.

Name: Maxhole, Maxholio, or Maximum Sexy. Max is fine too.

Genre: Neo-Soul/R&B

Founded: 2015

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: love titan

Latest Single: Something Real

Latest Video: Maximum Sexy!!!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Favourite Restaurant:

Ital Vital (in Kensington Market) Favourite band as a teenager: Boyz II Men Favourite band now: Brockhampton Guilty Pleasure Song: Mondai Girl – Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Live Show Ritual: Have a cute speech with everyone before we start Favourite local artist: Eyeda Sophia, M.I.BLUE, Fevra, D.Hart, HafnHaf, Witch Prophet. Sorry I couldn’t pick one, the list goes on. Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Nachos for sure Queen or College St?

Queen Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods EP or LP?

Indifferent. Give me quality. Early bird or night owl?

Night owl Road or studio?

ROAD! Swiss Chalet or Roti?