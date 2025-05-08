Fighting for those who have no choice: Melanie Lima’s journey with FTEC

Melanie Lima, a dedicated community member and fighter, has joined the Fight to End Cancer (FTEC) with a powerful motivation—honouring the battle of a friend’s baby who was diagnosed with cancer at just 13 months old. This personal connection spurred her to take action and commit to fighting for those who have no choice but to face the disease head-on.

“Cancer has touched many people in my life, some who have made full recoveries and others who have sadly passed away. Since joining FTEC, I’ve also learned of two more loved ones diagnosed with stage four cancer,” Lima shared passionately.

The training process for this noble cause has been eye-opening for Melanie. She describes it as “absolutely awesome,” exceeding her expectations in terms of fun and fulfilment. Pushing herself to new limits has been a thrilling rush, one she believes everyone should experience. However, balancing this extensive training with her responsibilities as a young mother has been challenging. Finding time for both has required considerable family sacrifices.

To support the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in unique ways, Melanie has been proactive. She created free workshops for donors, emphasising cancer prevention and the importance of maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle. “I believe if we can keep a healthy mind, body, and spirit, we can prevent all dis-ease,” Lima explained.

Melanie has received substantial support from her community, with friends and family attending her workshops and embracing her message of self-love and living a balanced life as key components in the fight against cancer. This collective effort underscores the interconnectedness of the wider community in supporting this cause.

As the gala event approaches, Melanie is looking forward to the infectious energy in the room and having fun. “Knowing that I have been an inspiration in people’s lives, win or lose, having the power to inspire and move others toward greatness is what empowers me,” she said.

Throughout this journey, Melanie has been her own biggest supporter and motivator. She continually pushes herself to release all doubts and fears, determined to become a source of inspiration to those around her. This self-determined attitude has been pivotal in her preparation, both mentally and physically, for the big fight day.

“I have learned that we spend so much of our lives wasted being afraid and thinking ‘I wish I could.’ The power and fuel we need lives in us. The sooner we realise how important our unique role is in life, the sooner we can truly make an impact on the fight to make this world a better place,” Lima reflected.

Training four to five days a week, Melanie places her full trust in her coaches and embraces each moment, using the love and support from her community as her driving force. Her advice to potential future fighters is one of patience and timing. “Know this… it took me 12 years to be able to have the time to become a fighter in FTEC. Life doesn’t always line up, so be patient, and when the time is right, you will know and feel it in your mind, body, and soul,” she advised.

For more information on how to support the Fight to End Cancer and learn about other inspiring fighters like Melanie Lima, visit their website.