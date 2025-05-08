Top 7 Hidden Gems for Glamping Near Ottawa You Must Explore

Looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life while soaking up the beauty of Canada’s wilderness? Glamping near Ottawa might be just the answer! Combining the serenity of nature with modern comforts, glamping is the perfect way to reconnect with the outdoors—without sacrificing convenience. For adventurous travellers, Ottawa’s surrounding region is full of incredible yet lesser-known spots that promise unforgettable stays.

Here’s our list of Top 7 Hidden Gems for Glamping Near Ottawa that every nature lover should check out. Start packing your bags, and let the adventure begin!

Top 7 Hidden Gems for Glamping Near Ottawa

1. Wildwood Nature Escape

Location: Pontiac Regional Municipality, QC

Website: wildwoodnatureescape.com

For a truly unique experience just a short trip away from Ottawa, Wildwood Nature Escape is a must-visit. Nestled in the heart of Canada’s wilderness, this glamping site offers a perfect blend of rustic charm and modern comfort. Guests can choose from riverside prospector tents, cozy cabins, or luxury domes like the show-stopping Starlight Dome, ideal for stargazing.

Additionally, Wildwood boasts unique amenities such as a wood-burning sauna and cold plunge options. Whether you’re tubing down the nearby river or exploring local attractions like beaches, rope courses, and ski hills, Wildwood Nature Escape delights both adventure seekers and relaxation enthusiasts alike.

2. Elements Luxury Tented Camp

Location: Renfrew, ON

Website: outdoorhotel.ca

Outdoor Hotel offers unique opportunities to stay and experience nature, alongside tailored services like hosting weddings and corporate events. With features such as “Ask a Ranger” sessions, a photo gallery showcasing stunning moments, and media mentions highlighting its offerings, Outdoor Hotel provides a memorable outdoor experience. They also encourage joining their team to become part of their growing community. Explore the beauty and tranquility in harmony with the surrounding environment while enjoying curated services designed to elevate your stay.

3. Cabinscape Minis

Location: Sharbot Lake, ON

Website: cabinscape.com

Cabinscape offers off-grid tiny cabin rentals in various stunning locations across Ontario, including Calabogie, Haliburton, Kawarthas, and Lanark County. These ecologically sound and custom-designed cabins provide a unique, intimate escape into the wilderness. Ideal for solo adventurers, couples, and small groups, Cabinscape’s cabins are solar-powered and equipped with modern amenities to ensure a comfortable, stress-free retreat. Choose from cabins that vary in remoteness to match your adventure style, whether you prefer a high-remote back-country experience or a low-remote stay with easy access to local amenities. Special packages, last-minute deals, and loyalty rewards enhance the experience, making it easy to embark on your own little great escape.

4. Ontario Park Yurts

Locations: Various Ontario Parks

Website: destinationontario.com

Yurt Camping in Ontario’s Parks offers a comfortable way to reconnect with nature across various iconic destinations. From year-round options like Algonquin, Pinery, and MacGregor Point Provincial Parks to seasonal stays at Bon Echo, Charleston Lake, Windy Lake, and Pancake Bay, yurts are available to suit all preferences. These furnished and heated accommodations provide cozy shelter amidst Ontario’s breathtaking landscapes, ranging from the shores of Lake Superior to the woods near Sudbury. Whether you’re visiting in summer or enjoying winter adventures, Ontario’s yurts promise a unique, hassle-free camping experience.

5. Eco-Odyssey Log Cabins

Location: Wakefield, QC

Website: eco-odyssee.ca

Eco-Odyssee offers a unique nature experience just 30 minutes from Ottawa-Gatineau, near Wakefield. Since 2008, guests have enjoyed exploring its one-of-a-kind water maze, which spans over 4 km with 50 intersections, allowing visitors to discover the natural habitat of beavers. The park also offers a variety of adventures, including walking trails, a foot labyrinth, picnic areas, and seasonal activities like illuminated night walks. Perfect for families, friends, and groups, Eco-Odyssee provides a serene escape into nature with modern amenities and exciting adventures.

6. Terra Perma Eco Retreat

Location: Montebello, QC

Website: terraperma.ca

Terra Perma offers a unique escape into 600 acres of pristine, untouched land near Mont-Tremblant. With 22 accommodation options—ranging from timber cabins and yurts to the tallest treehouse in North America—guests can immerse themselves in nature while enjoying a private lake for swimming, kayaking, and canoeing. Perfect for family bonding, adventure, or relaxation, Terra Perma is entirely dog-friendly and welcomes visitors to experience its eco-conscious sanctuary. Whether you’re planning a peaceful retreat or a group event, Terra Perma promises unforgettable memories in the heart of nature.

7. Hillhaus Domes Pontiac

Location: Clarendon, QC

Website: hillhaus.ca

Hillhaus Domes offers a serene glamping experience in Clarendon, Quebec, just over an hour from Ottawa. Surrounded by forest and lake views, these geodesic domes blend modern comfort with nature’s tranquility. Each dome accommodates up to 4 guests and includes cozy beds, a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor BBQ, and access to a swim dock, paddleboards, and a fire pit for evenings under the stars. Perfect for a relaxing or adventurous escape, Hillhaus Domes is your ideal retreat to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Why Choose Glamping Near Ottawa?

Ottawa’s surrounding landscapes are teeming with unspoiled beauty, from quiet rivers and dense forests to rolling hills and vibrant lakes. With glamping, you get the best of both worlds—immersing yourself in nature’s tranquility while enjoying amenities like comfortable beds, hot showers, and fully-equipped accommodations.

For your next nature escape, don’t overlook these hidden gems near Ottawa. Whether it’s stargazing at Wildwood Nature Escape, paddling through Wakefield, or hiking the Clarendon surroundings, Ottawa’s glamping destinations promise experiences you’ll treasure forever.

Happy glamping!