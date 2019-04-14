Enjoyed since the 17th century, caramel is one of the world’s favourite treats! April 5th is National Caramel Day and there’s no better way to celebrate than by preparing Northern Maverick Brewing Co.’s Beeramel Sauce!

This unique topping is created using the wort from a batch of beer. Wort is produced in the first step of the brewing process, where the sugars from cracked grains are extracted by slowly steeping in hot water. The addition of wort gives the caramel sauce a malty flavour.

Perfect for drizzling over ice cream or for dipping fruit, this twist on a classic topping is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

Northern Maverick Brewing Co.’s Beeramel Sauce

Yields 500ml

Ingredients

-5L wort

-1 ¼ cup sugar

-⅔ cup water

-250ml 35% cream, at room temperature

-1 cup butter, room temperature, cubed

-½ tsp. vanilla

-¾ tsp. sea salt

Directions

1. In a large pot on high heat, reduce the wort down to 500ml, skimming along the way. The wort will become a glaze consistency, similar to maple sap reducing into maple syrup. Once it is reduced, set aside to cool.

2. To create the caramel sauce, add the sugar and water to a large, thick bottomed pot on high heat. Stir constantly until it comes to a boil, and reduce heat to medium high. Let simmer until it turns a dark brown colour, a little bit darker than your desired end point. Note: do not stir while simmering, as this will create sugar crystals in the end product.

3. When the sugar has turned dark brown, remove from heat and carefully whisk in the cream.

4. After whisking in the cream, whisk in the butter until it is melted and smooth.

5. Add the the Sea Salt and vanilla.

6. Finish by whisking in the wort reduction, to taste. The more you whisk in, the maltier the Beeramel will taste.

7. Serve drizzled on your favourite ice cream, or to dip fruit!

*Different styles of beer will yield different flavour profiles of wort. It’s fun to see what different flavours you can create from the style of beer the wort originated from!