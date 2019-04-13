“A Day in the Life” with Toronto creative Josette Halpert

Josette Halpert began her dual love of entertaining and storytelling from a young age. She would tell long elaborate tales about her adventures, with the fear that Pinocchio was correct, prompting her to constantly check if her nose had grown.

It is no surprise that her years of reading bedtime stories in character voices to her younger sister translated to a successful career as an actor.

A keen observer of her world, she is NEVER without an old Hollywood film quote pertaining to the situation, a pencil in her purse (not a mechanical one, she despises those) and an emergency purple lollipop to hand out to those she feels truly need it…because she has a theory the purple ones last the longest.

She often neglects the obvious, like doing up her shoelaces, or remembering where she put her keys, but hones in on the little things often missed, like how to say the right words at the right time, when people need it the most.

A part time art critic, and full time Arts supporter, she often giggles loudly at jokes and cheers a little too enthusiastically in the audience. She truly believes in her favourite writer Shakespeare’s words, that “Life is a stage”, and can therefore be found performing full dance numbers in the isles of her nearest grocery store.

Most importantly, she’s a wandering creative spirit who embraces the places and people she loves widely and often. She has fans, which she calls friends, around the world who look up to her goal-getting positive outlook on life.

I’d bet the photo’s capturing a day in her life will not be a smattering of her various awards or red carpet snaps, but rather what she values most, her city, those she loves and the little moments too often forgotten by those who don’t dare look for them as she does.

What ‘hood are you in?

In the bay street corridor, just steps away from my sister’s dental school (I sometimes help her study by letting her check out my molars). The city hall ice-skating rink is conveniently right outside, as well as the Four Seasons Centre where I like to sit and marvel at the free lunchtime concerts put on by the COC.

What do you do?

I’m a working actor, writer, and art critic. I’m also an amateur baker, competitive dancer and semi-professional pep-talker.

What are you currently working on?

For acting:

Alongside a guest star role on the reboot of children’s series to come out this summer, I also just completed voicing Pixie on Go Away Unicorn! Hotel Transylvania: The Series is currently recording their second season, where I play werewolf twins Sophie and Charlotte! The series was just nominated for Canadian Screen Award for best-animated series, which is, as my characters would jointly say “SO exciting”.

For writing:

I have new writing projects to be released in the fall and am constantly out there supporting my friends creative endeavours such as music and theatre, so stay tuned to my social media for news about those.

Where can we find your work?

Go Away Unicorn! shows new episodes on YTV Saturday at 8am ET/PT, on the Disney channel GO app and has its premier on Disney US in March alongside a later worldwide release.

Hotel Transylvania plays Monday-Friday at 9:25am ET/PT on Teletoon and in the US on both Disney Channel and Netflix. With more of both my characters in its second season (coming soon)!

Level 16, a Female led dystopian thriller I acted in, has been widely successful at film festivals and had a full week run in Toronto at Cineplex Yonge & Dundas starting March 15. With a theatrical and US VOD release in March. Available on Video On Demand and iTunes after that.