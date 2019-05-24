“Five Minutes with” Canadian singer-songwriter Kelsi Mayne

Canadian singer-songwriter and actress, Kelsi Mayne has found success as a Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase Finalist, Trackside Homegrown Spotlight Artist and CMA Ontario New Faces Showcase performer. In addition to performing at major music festivals across Canada – Big Valley Jamboree, Havelock Jamboree, and more to be announced, Kelsi makes her big-screen debut on the international film-festival circuit performing the title role in “Willa,” an adaptation of a popular Stephen King story. Kelsi is also the world’s only country singer boasting both a nursing degree and a track record as a nationally ranked hurdler… So if your heart stops at one of her shows, she’ll either help you on the spot, or run for help. Real fast.

Name: Kelsi Mayne

Genre: Country

Founded: 2013, when I decided to move to Toronto to pursue music 6 years ago

# of Albums: 0 (first one currently in the making!)

Latest Release: About Time

Latest Single: At radio is “Takin’ U Home“ on streaming “About Time”

Latest Video: The latest one that I directed, produced and edited is “Takin’ U Home.” Sirius XM did my video for “About Time!”

Favourite Restaurant:

Assembly Chef’s Hall (because there’s SO many options and all are amazing!!)

Favourite band as a teenager:

Chris Brown (pre-Rihanna, I was obsessed)

Favourite band now:

Eric Church

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Thank God For You by Sawyer Brown

Live Show Ritual:

“Shots and Squats”

Favourite local artist:

Jessica Mitchell

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

SNEAKY DEES!… with extra chips for all of the toppings!

Queen or College St?

College… always discover a new hidden gem on College.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park!

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl hands down

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

@KelsiMayne on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Youtube, Apple Music, etc.

Any shows or albums coming up?

The Woodstock Truckshow on May 25th is our summer festival season kickoff! Really excited about the lineup (Kelly Prescott, Danielle Bourjeaurd, Andrew Hyatt) and it’s also a fundraiser for the Special Olympics which warms my heart.

We’re also playing for the first time the Havelock Jamboree, Burlington Sound of Music Festival, Big Valley Jamboree in Alberta and a few more I’m dying to announce!

Releasing my first album in November which has musician legends who’ve played with Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, Florida Georgia Line, Lucinda Williams, Miranda Lambert and more!