Five Minutes With: Toronto-based Soul Artist Aphrose

Toronto-based soul music artist Joanna Mohammed (aka Aphrose) is no stranger to the Canadian music scene. With a reputation for powerful R&B vocal stylings, she has worked with international heavyweights Daniel Caesar, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Jessie Reyez, Nikki Yanofsky and Charlotte Day Wilson, to name a few. After ten years as a working professional vocalist and hungry to express and pursue her own creative ideas, Joanna Mohammed debuted under her artist name Aphrose (chosen from her mother’s birth name). After a string of successful single releases in 2018 and 2019, Aphrose shared her debut LP Element. The nine-track album earned her national acclamation and opportunities – including a live performance feature on CBC Music First Play, tour support for Moon Vs Sun (Chantal Kreviazuk & Raine Maida), song placement on CBC drama series Diggstown, and a spot lending her vocals to a Sportsnet 2019 NBA Finals commercial. She followed up the album with singles “If We Ever Change” and “Bobby Daba” in 2021, quickly becoming fan favourites that fans still reference today.

Raised in the culturally diverse neighbourhoods of Scarborough, Aphrose’s musical tastes and influences are wide and run deep, shaped by the music present in her Trinidadian household. With an apparent musical reverence for soul legends Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder to modern icons like Amy Winehouse and Frank Ocean, Aphrose’s songs both lyrically and musically embody self-realized power, euphoric love, and ancestral strength. Aphrose’s sophomore album, Roses, is slated to be released in the Fall of 2023. Aphrose shares, “It combines all the sounds I love and is a love letter to my family and where I come from. Throughout the record, there is audio of my (late) grandmother Rose speaking/praying that was isolated from old hi8 home video tapes, and the title single that will be released Roses, is a tribute to her. I’m excited about this body of work because it feels really honest and is exactly the music I want to make right now.”

Name:

Aphrose

Genre:

Neo-Soul/R&B

Founded:

2017

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Roses

Latest Single:

Soft Nuclear

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

A few! Aretha, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion

Favourite musician now:

Impossible to pick just one! Here are a few artists I’m obsessed with currently: SiR, Frank Ocean, SZA, Miguel, Mariah

Guilty pleasure song:

Just Another Day- Jon Secada

Live show ritual:

Religiously eat Fisherman’s Friend lozenges (the extra strong kind) and try not to talk too much (which is super hard to do because I’m so chatty). I also like to find a few minutes where I can just breathe in really deeply and exhale slowly to help centre and focus myself.

Favourite local musician:

I am a fan girl of the following folks: Claire Davis, Tanika Charles, Gary Beals, Kyla Charter, Lydia Persaud, Maya Killtron, Tafari Anthony, Wildblack, Chynna Lewis, Ben Kunder

EP or LP?

Both but I love LPs because they tend to (or should!) tell a story

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl, although lately, I’ve been more of an early bird because I’m a mom to a very cute and active 3-year-old

Road or studio?

Road!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I just released my sophomore album titled “Roses” on October 12th

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube | Spotify | TikTok

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pho Metro in Scarborough (get the H10- curry brisket pho!), Mona’s Roti in Scarborough (I know this may be biased but Scarborough has the best food)

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Not a street per se, but a neighbourhood: Kensington Market because it is full of so much life, culture, art and amazing food.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park because it is enormous and is so gorgeous all year around- plus they have a petting zoo!

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Massey Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom