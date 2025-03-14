Five Minutes With: Toronto Rock Band Propter Hawk

Though Propter Hawk began as a vehicle for writing drunken protest songs in a dimly lit Scarborough townhouse, it soon transformed into a fully fledged plan to bring rock and roll into the modern age. Described as “a fiery celebration of both past and present, with enduring music that is full of energy, musicality, and rugged independence”, the band formed in 2020, combining the grit of northern mining towns with the worldly sarcasm of Toronto’s urban expanses into a zealous meld of seasoned musicians.

Fronted by vocal powerhouse Malorie Jo Blake, this 5 piece rock enterprise musically embodies what would happen if Janis Joplin and Paul McCartney had a love child and gave it up for adoption to estranged uncles Otis Redding and Robbie Robertson. Employing vintage gear, a live horn section and recording to tape, the band cemented their signature twist on their adopted genre with hard-hitting singles Theatre of the Whole World, Clean Old-Fashioned Hate and Telephone, followed by their exceedingly praised self-titled debut album. International radio play, feature on Sportsnet’s Hockey Night in Canada, a shoutout in the Toronto Star’s What To Listen To This Weekend, and impassioned shows across their native land have ascended their reputation to one of Toronto’s most respected live acts.

Escaping to the studio once again, Propter Hawk is set to re-emerge with another volley of their distinct take on rock and roll of the past, present and future with their upcoming EP, Sorry!

Name:

Propter Hawk

Genre:

Rock

Founded:

2022

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Propter Hawk

Latest Single:

Clean Old Fashioned Hate

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

JR: Mozart

Favourite musician now:

JR: Paul McCartney

Guilty pleasure song:

MB: Housewives

Live show ritual:

BD: Group vocal warmups in my car

Favourite local musician:

BD: Gary McGuinness

EP or LP?

AM: LP

Early bird or night owl?

MB: Night Owl

Road or studio?

AM: Road

Any shows or albums coming up?

Horseshoe Tavern April 4, 2025, EP “Sorry!” Summer 2025

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Spotify | YouTube

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

AM: Bothams

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

BD: Queen Street because it has some of the most legendary music venues within a few meters apart.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

MB: Trinity Bellwoods

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

BD: The Rivoli and The Handle Bar

What is your favourite music store in your city?

JR: Steve’s music