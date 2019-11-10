Port’s Orecchiette with Butternut Squash, Piave, and Sage

PORT Restaurant’s own Executive Chef Jesse Vallins has created a signature Orecchiette with Butternut Squash, Piave, and Sage for a mouthwatering comfort food dish that’s simple yet decadent. Balancing rich flavours with hearty vegetables, Chef Vallins’ recipe is perfect for any autumn dinner party.

Orecchiette with Butternut Squash, Piave, and Sage

Yield: 4 main course portions

INGREDIENTS

– 4 cups cooked orecchiette

– 1 large butternut squash

– 4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

– 2 sprigs fresh sage, chopped

– 8 leaves dinosaur (Lacinato) kale, stem out and chopped

– 2 tbsp (30 ml) chives, chopped

– 2 tbsp (30 ml) Grana Padano, grated

– 1 ½ cups Piave cheese, shaved

– ½ cup unsalted butter

– black pepper

– salt

– Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

METHOD

1. Preheat oven to 375 °F

2. Cut butternut squash in half, removing seeds. Rub with olive oil, garlic, salt and pepper.

3. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and roast squash flesh side down for 45 minutes or until squash is cooked through and soft.

4. Allow squash to cool. Scoop out flesh from skin and blend until a smooth purée is formed. Set aside.

5. In a small pot over medium heat, melt the butter and add in the sage. Cook until the butter browns. Set aside.

6. In a pot or large saute pan, heat squash purée with cooked orecchiette over medium heat.

7. When pasta is warm add-in kale, chives Grana Padano and mix until greens are wilted and cheese is melted.

8. Plate into bowls, spoon over sage brown butter, top with pepper and Piave cheese shavings.

Serve and enjoy!

