Fighter’s Journey: David Wilkings Joins the Fight to End Cancer

David Wilkings, one of the courageous participants in the Fight to End Cancer (FTEC) charitable boxing event, is stepping into the ring not just as a boxer, but as a passionate advocate for cancer research. For Wilkings, the fight is personal—a means to honour the loved ones his family has lost to cancer and contribute to a cause that has the potential to transform lives on a global scale.

Wilkings’ journey began with a deep appreciation for the sport of boxing and the inspiring leadership of Fight to End Cancer founders, Jennifer and Virgil. “The passion they bring to the sport and the cause made it almost impossible not to want to participate,” Wilkings shares. For him, this event represents a marriage of his long-time interest in boxing and a heartfelt commitment to supporting cancer research.

As with many participants, Wilkings has a personal connection to the fight. Cancer has deeply affected his family and his wife’s family, leaving behind a trail of loss and grief. This connection fuels his determination to make a difference, even as the road to the fight proves to be a challenging rollercoaster.

Wilkings describes the training process as a mental and physical test unlike any other. “Having the physicality to step in the ring is one thing, but training your mind to handle emotions and push through deep waters is a different obstacle to overcome,” he explains. Injuries, overthinking while sparring, and the balancing act of preparation have been among the toughest challenges faced during his training.

Despite these hurdles, Wilkings remains unwavering in his resolve. His wife, Natalka, has been his greatest supporter throughout this journey, helping with fundraising efforts and providing critical encouragement along the way. “Without doubt, my wife, Natalka, has been my biggest motivator,” he says with gratitude.

While fundraising hasn’t involved groundbreaking strategies—primarily relying on social media platforms like LinkedIn—Wilkings emphasises the importance of family and community support in making this effort possible. He credits his wife and family for enabling him to juggle the demands of fundraising and intensive training, ensuring he can focus on the fight ahead.

Looking forward to the highly anticipated gala event, Wilkings is eager to immerse himself in the experience. “It’s my first time attending, as well as fighting, so there will be several moments to enjoy—the Red Carpet entrance, completing (and hopefully winning) the fight, the post-fight dinner and drinks, and reflecting with friends and family afterward,” he shares. For Wilkings, the evening promises to be a celebration of his efforts and a unique opportunity to connect with the larger FTEC community.

The process has also been a journey of self-discovery. Wilkings reflects on the rewarding feeling of learning new skills and overcoming obstacles. “I’ve known for quite some time that I’m happiest learning a new challenging skill, art, or sport,” he says. This experience has reaffirmed his passion for growth, and the breakthroughs achieved along the way serve as meaningful milestones.

For those considering joining the Fight to End Cancer in the future, Wilkings has distinct advice: “Do it! It’s incredibly rewarding.” He emphasises the importance of commitment, noting that participants have a responsibility to not only show up and train, but to raise funds and work together as a team. “If you’re not moving forward as a whole, you’re doing a disservice to the team,” he warns.

As David Wilkings prepares to step into the ring, his dedication to the cause and desire to make a meaningful impact shine through. This is more than just a fight—it’s a tribute, a challenge, and a call to rally support for the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. For Wilkings, it’s a battle worth fighting.

