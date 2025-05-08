Kristin Smith: Fighting back against cancer, one round at a time

In the world of fundraising and philanthropy, few initiatives are as impactful as the Fight to End Cancer (FTEC)—an annual boxing gala that combines sport, determination, and heart to raise vital funds for cancer research. Kristin Smith, one of the determined fighters stepping into the ring for FTEC 2025, exemplifies the grit and passion driving this campaign forward. For Smith, the fight is not just about facing opponents in the ring. She’s taking on cancer—a disease that has profoundly affected her life and community.

Smith’s inspiration stems from deeply personal experiences. Growing up, she viewed cancer as a distant spectre that affected others but never felt close to home. That changed in 2011 when her grandmother was diagnosed and tragically passed away within mere weeks. The loss shook her family and marked a turning point in her life.

“To say it shook up our entire family would be an understatement, and I remember receiving the phone call like it was yesterday,” Smith recalls. Since losing her grandmother, Smith has faced the devastating toll of cancer several more times, losing other family members and close friends.

“Being involved in the Fight to End Cancer is an opportunity to fight back for the loved ones I’ve lost, for the loved ones others have lost, and for those who will inevitably have to fight until a cure is found,” she says. Fuelled by the belief that a cure can be found in this lifetime, Smith is determined to contribute to change.

Preparing for the FTEC gala has been no small task for Smith, who is juggling the intensive demands of training with life at home. As a mom, wife, and full-time professional, the balancing act has been challenging.

“The training process has been just that—a process,” she admits, noting that finding time for gym sessions amidst the unpredictability of life has been one of her biggest hurdles. With a toddler keeping her on her toes, the physical and mental preparation feels like a marathon in itself.

“Balancing a full-time job, mom life, and training amongst all the other wrenches life throws at you has been the most challenging part,” she says. But Smith remains steadfast in her commitment, fueled by her motivation and her desire to finish what she starts.

When it comes to fundraising, Smith has adopted a personal approach. By sharing her story and experiences with her network, she has managed to garner meaningful support.

“By sharing my journey and experience with my personal connections and network, it’s helped spread the word,” she explains. With her community amplifying her message through word-of-mouth, Smith’s fundraising efforts have grown organically. Her heartfelt approach has inspired others to rally behind her, turning personal connections into tangible impact.

Through her journey to FTEC 2025, Smith has leaned on her strongest supporters—her husband and her son. Her husband’s unwavering encouragement has made the process possible, while her son serves as her ultimate motivator.

“As a new mom, I understand the importance of leading by example,” Smith says. “My son will grow up knowing that I took action and seized an opportunity that was truly once in a lifetime. He’ll know about the amazing work The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation continues to do and how important it is for us all to show support in any form.”

The process has also been an opportunity for reflection. Smith says she’s learned the importance of giving herself grace in the face of setbacks.

“I’ve learned that I don’t have to do everything and be everywhere all of the time,” she shares, emphasising the value of focusing her energy on impactful moments. For Smith, the journey has been a reminder that it’s never too late to try something new.

As fight day approaches, she’s returning to lessons learned during her competitive hockey days: staying sharp mentally and physically, prioritising hydration and nutrition, and keeping her focus on her purpose.

“When the mental load feels like it’s about to boil over, I try to pause and remember why I’m doing this, as opposed to focusing on the outcome of the actual fight,” she says.

Smith is most excited about the energy surrounding the FTEC gala. “There is something truly remarkable about being involved in an event where everyone has the same vision,” she reflects. She believes the collective passion of those fighting to end cancer makes the occasion unforgettable.

To those considering becoming involved in the future, her advice is simple but heartfelt: “Go for it—it’s truly a once in a lifetime opportunity! But know that you have to be fully committed. This is not a journey you can successfully take if your body, mind, and heart aren’t completely committed to it.”

Kristin Smith’s fight is one of resilience, determination, and hope. Whether in the boxing gym, at home with her family, or stepping into the ring on fight night, she carries the memory of loved ones lost and the promise of a better future. Through her efforts, Smith proves that with community and action, it’s possible to fight back—and ultimately knock out cancer for good.