Celebrate Spring with Cirque du Soleil’s Dazzling 2025 OVO Show!

Cirque du Soleil’s production of OVO is back in Toronto for a limited two-month run! Over 2,500 guests celebrated at the OVO premiere, including popular Canadian music stars Lights, Kiesza, Shawn Desman, Kardinal Offishall, The Trews, and The Free Label supergroup.

OVO brings the whimsical, playful world of insects to life with jaw-dropping acrobatics and a dazzling cast of athletic and talented international performers. This high-energy show bursts with colour, movement, and joy — captivating for all ages. Insect characters speak in funny gibberish, making the story universally accessible. Live music, infused with Brazilian rhythms and vibrant percussion, adds an uplifting beat throughout the two-hour experience.

The costumes, designed by Liz Vandal, blend haute couture with superhero flair — all custom-made in Montreal for each performer. The result is a rich, immersive world that celebrates nature’s tiniest creatures with loud and unique looks. The attention to detail is marvellous, helping to transport you into a dynamic world of loveable creepy-crawlies.

Why See OVO in Toronto Now?

Cirque du Soleil’s OVO hasn’t been seen in the city since 2009. While most Cirque shows visit for just a week, this vibrant production is staying for a full two months. Whether you missed it the first time or experienced it years ago, the current version brings fresh energy, dramatic new tricks and choreography, and fun new show elements like an acrobatic aerial pas-de-deux and glow-in-the-dark Diabolo juggling! Cirque du Soleil is constantly evolving, with performers regularly training and refining their acts to keep every OVO show dynamic and full of life.

Make sure you catch this version on its world tour!

Catch OVO before it takes flight. The show runs until June 28 under The Pavilion, the world’s largest mobile arena.

Celebrate spring with wonder and joy — experience the irresistible buzz!

OVO Venue: The Pavilion

2150 Lake Shore Boulevard West in Etobicoke

Enter the grounds from Park Lawn Road

Accessible by TTC and car