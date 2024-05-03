Five Minutes With: Toronto Punk Rock Band The Anti-Queens

Since their formation in 2012 by the visionary singer/songwriter Emily Bones, The Anti-Queens have been carving their unique mark on the punk rock landscape. With a sound as defiant as their name suggests, they blend raw energy, lyrical depth, and an unapologetic stage presence that captivates audiences everywhere.

In 2015, the band’s dynamics were further enhanced by the addition of Valerie Knox, a talented singer and guitar player known for her work with Black Cat Attack. Before officially joining The Anti-Queens, Valerie led the band on their first tour across the USA, showcasing her prowess and deep understanding of the punk scene. Her subsequent inclusion as a second guitar player brought a new level of depth and complexity to the band’s sound, setting the stage for their explosive rise in the punk rock domain.

The Anti-Queens had already made waves with two compelling EPs, “Grow Up / Stay Young” (2012) and “Start Running” (2015), setting a solid foundation for their burgeoning reputation. However, it was the release of their self-titled debut full-length album in 2019 under the banner of Stomp Records that truly marked a significant milestone in their journey. Michael Crusty joined the band, bringing his dynamic bass skills into the mix. This release enriched the band’s sound with a depth and complexity that resonated with fans and critics alike, solidifying The Anti-Queens’ standing in the punk rock world.

Throughout their journey, The Anti-Queens have remained a symbol of resilience, creativity, and the unbreakable bond of music. Their narrative is a testament to their ability to adapt, overcome, and inspire, connecting with audiences around the globe through electrifying performances and a genuine commitment to their craft.

Name:

The Anti-Queens / Valerie Knox

Genre:

Punk Rock

Founded:

2012

# of Albums:

2 Full Lengths / 2 EPs

Latest Album:

Disenchanted

Latest Single:

Doomed Again

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

I loved The Cure growing up (still do)

Favourite musician now:

I absolutely love the Misfits Danzig era

Guilty pleasure song:

Mr Blue Sky by ELO

Live show ritual:

Drink a coffee and stretch

Favourite local musician:

Brutal Youth

EP or LP?

LP!

Early bird or night owl?

I’m kind of a mixture of both early bird and night owl.

Road or studio?

I love being on the road.

Any shows or albums coming up?

May 9 in Kitchener, ON with Single Mothers

May 10 in Oshawa, ON with Single Mothers

May 11 in Kingston, ON with Single Mothers

May 17 in Montreal, ON with Pouzza Fest

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Sneaky Dee’s!

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen St W, when you’re from the suburbs and like cool spots, that’s where you went!

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods, it’s big and I know where it is

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Bovine Sex Club

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade