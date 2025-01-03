Five Minutes With: Toronto Hiphop Emcee and Graf Artist Merak

Merak aka Merak1, or Mr. Merak, is an underground emcee from the Esplanade area of Toronto. Currently living abroad, we reached out to him for a quick interview for the release of his debut album “Wolf on the Lam” – which is currently making waves in the underground hip-hop scene worldwide, featured on numerous radio shows and DJ mixtapes.

Name:

Merak

Genre:

Hip-Hop/Rap

Founded:

Been doing it since the late 90s. Mostly known on the “freestyle rap” scene, live shows, rap battles and radio appearances. In the mid-2000s, I became the lead singer/rapper, for a pop band that performed mostly in Toronto and LA… but officially ‘Merak’ as a professional musician, was founded in 2024 – with my debut solo album.

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Wolf on the Lam

Latest Single:

Easter Island

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

It’s a dead split between NAS and all of The Bootcamp Click. Shout out to the Wu!

Lyrically and style-wise, it was NAS who influenced me the most growing up as an aspiring rapper.

Favourite musician now:

Westside Gunn. As far as new artists go, his approach to hip-hop and rap really spoke to me. His artistry, esthetics, and style transcended the rap game and really created a rebirth to the hip-hop genre that I come from. I’d be lying, if I said it didn’t inspire me, to jump back into the deep end, and make this record.

Guilty pleasure song:

Drake – Fake Love. And it’s not even a guilty pleasure, just unexpected. Love that song.

Live show ritual:

Get a little drunk before I hit the stage. Just enough to be loose and confident. I’m honestly shy by nature, and a little drink allows me to hit the stage, full blast. I don’t condone it haha.

Favourite local musician:

Can it be two favourites? BBOSS (band), and Babylon Warchild (rap group), hands down. There so many great artists and bands in the city, but these ones are close to my heart.

EP or LP?

LP, if I had to pick 1. I enjoy the work that goes into a full project. A full package.

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird. I do my best work when the sun is shining. By sunset, I’m done.

Road or studio?

Road. As much as I love creating, there’s nothing better to me than performing live and travelling. That’s where I get my energy, the fans.

Any shows or albums coming up?

My debut album, Wolf on the Lam. It was a long time in the making, and it’s an album that I can stand on, and be proud of. I have a lot more new music coming soon, but that’s a conversation for another day. Wolf on the Lam is the main focus right now!

Where can we follow you?

Can follow me on Instagram for new artwork and videos. Even if you’re not a fan of rap music, my artwork is always on display.

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

St. Lawrence Market. Not a restaurant, but it’s my favourite spot to get food. I grew up right across the street and I’ve been going there my whole life. Go grab a BBQ chicken sandwich if you haven’t already.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

The Esplanade. That’s home, born and raised.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park probably. While I don’t go very often, it still has to be my favourite. A lot of great memories as a child and teen. Full of nature, stretches from Bloor St. almost all the way down to the waterfront. It’s a great park, no question.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Opera House. It’s the perfect size and been going strong for ages. I’ve seen a lot of great shows at The Opera House.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Play De Records. That’s the spot. Back in the day, it was on Yonge St., and now over on Spadina, it’s still the go-to shop for classic vinyl and underground music.