Toronto has cemented its status as a foodie haven, and the city’s culinary landscape just got even more irresistible. The latest buzz is coming from uptown’s Yonge & Lawrence area, where Pii Nong has unveiled its much-anticipated second location. This isn’t your typical Thai restaurant—it’s a destination. Beyond mouthwatering dishes, Pii Nong houses a Thai marketplace and will soon launch an authentic Thai massage and spa. Intrigued yet? You should be.

The Story Behind the Flavors

At the heart of Pii Nong is Chef Nong, whose culinary journey began at her family’s street food stall in Lop Buri, a town near Bangkok. From selecting the freshest market ingredients to mastering age-old family recipes, she learned the art of authentic Thai cooking from her mother. Chef Nong brought those traditions to Toronto in 2019, opening her first restaurant in Leaside. It quickly became a local favourite, known for its authentic flavours that transported diners straight to Thailand. In 2023, Pii Nong earned the prestigious Thai SELECT Classic certification, a mark of culinary excellence from the Thai Ministry of Commerce.

A Grand New Space

Now, Pii Nong’s second location has upped the ante. Spanning a spacious 10,000 square feet across two stories, this flagship spot is a feast for the senses. From the moment you enter, you’re greeted by a vibrant neon sign that reads “Chalong” (Thai for “welcome”) and whimsical wooden swings that are perfect for Instagram snaps.

The on-site Thai marketplace is a treasure trove of goodies, offering popular Thai snacks, sauces, and ingredients personally selected by Chef Nong. Standouts include her signature fresh made in-house curries and addictively tangy Pickled Mango Slices, all ready for you to take home.

A Feast for All Senses

During their soft opening, Pii Nong was already buzzing with diners eager to explore the expanded menu. The restaurant boasts a range of seating options, from intimate tables to a raw counter bar, with a private dining room perfect for hosting celebrations and gatherings…

The menu is a showcase of Thai culinary artistry, featuring beautifully plated dishes that pack bold flavours. A few dishes we’ve already tried include:

Street Food Appetizer Platter : Perfect for sharing, this platter includes crispy chicken spring rolls, Thai-style chicken wings, and mini crabs dusted in house-made spices.

Red Coconut Curry : A symphony of spices in a velvety curry, available with chicken, vegetarian options, or paired with buttery roti for a decadent touch.

: A symphony of spices in a velvety curry, available with chicken, vegetarian options, or paired with buttery roti for a decadent touch. Pad See Ew : Comfort food at its finest, with hand-cut rice noodles, tender slices of beef, and Chinese broccoli.

: Comfort food at its finest, with hand-cut rice noodles, tender slices of beef, and Chinese broccoli. Goon Chae Nam Pla : A seafood lover’s dream, featuring marinated shrimp topped with fresh garlic, mint, and chilli, served with crispy fried shrimp heads.

: A seafood lover’s dream, featuring marinated shrimp topped with fresh garlic, mint, and chilli, served with crispy fried shrimp heads. Smoked Gai Yang : A showstopper smoked chicken served under a glass dome, accompanied by sticky rice and a refreshing papaya salad.

: A showstopper smoked chicken served under a glass dome, accompanied by sticky rice and a refreshing papaya salad. King Seafood Boil: A luxurious medley of seafood, fragrantly infused with lemongrass and lime, served with house-made spicy sauce.

For dessert, the Mango Sticky Rice offers a medley of organic rice flavours like Pandan and Butterfly Pea Flower, paired with fresh mango and creamy coconut sauce. And don’t miss the whimsical Teddy Bear Drinks, adorable and oh-so-refreshing!

More Than a Restaurant

Pii Nong’s commitment to authentic Thai cuisine shines in every dish, thanks to a talented kitchen team led by Chef Nong and her predominantly Thai staff. Her pride in her culture and passion for sharing it with Toronto makes this flagship location a must-visit.

Mark your calendars for December 21–22, when Pii Nong will celebrate its Official Grand Opening with complimentary appetizer platters ($70 value). Through January, diners can also enjoy these platters at 50% off! And come March, the on-site Thai spa is scheduled to open its doors. We can’t wait!

Visit Pii Nong at 3321 Yonge Street and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind Thai experience that’s as delicious as it is unforgettable.