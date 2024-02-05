Homegrown Business: Sarah Aubrey-Davies of More Granola

Sarah Aubrey-Davies, the Founder of More Granola, shares insights about her business for our latest Homegrown Business feature. More Granola offers a line of snackable granola chunks in dessert-inspired flavours, providing a flexible and fun treat that is both delicious and functional. During our chat, Sarah discussed the inspiration behind the business and the problems she aimed to solve in the Canadian food industry. She emphasized the importance of offering wholesome and all-natural products, contributing to a shift towards more plant-based food options. Sarah also shed light on the challenges of operating as a small, solo-founder business in a competitive industry. Join us as we explore Sarah’s vision and passion for creating a healthier and more flavourful snacking experience with More Granola.

What is your business called and what does it do?

More Granola is a line of snackable granola chunks in dessert inspired flavours. Our signature granola chunks are what set us apart from what’s currently on the market, making us an innovation in the granola world by bridging the gap between looser style granola cereal and granola bars. Our big cookie-like pieces can be eaten straight out of the bag, or broken up to eat by the spoonful, making it a flexible treat that is both fun and functional.

What made you want to do this work?

At More Granola we aim to contribute to the wave of change in the Canadian food industry toward more natural, plant-based and “real” food. Consumers are reading food labels more than ever before, and struggling to find options on grocery store shelves that are truly all-natural. Supporting the health of our population, starts by having products that can fulfil the same needs, cravings, and conveniences we´ve become accustomed to. More Granola is working towards this goal and building our business with a truly local supply chain.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The idea for More Granola was born out of a personal need. As a consumer, I used to buy boxes of granola only to pick out all the little chunks to snack on. I could never understand why those pieces were so rare, when they were so clearly the best part of the box! To me, the void was clear: granola snacks are limited to chewy, single-serve balls and bars, and granola cereal is too messy to eat without a spoon.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Just like the people who consume More Granola, our chunks aren’t just one thing, and can’t be defined by any one category. They were created with the intention to surprise and delight the consumers of all ages and ethnicities. I hope to bring a sense of play back into mealtime, so that people enjoy MORE. and rediscover the joy of connecting with and eating real food.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We partner with over 260 retailers nationwide to sell More Granola to consumers. The food industry has many layers and players, so we sell our product to a national distribution company, which turns around and sells it to our retail partners, and they place us on-shelf to sell to their customers. Each party takes a piece of the overall price ‘pie’, so to speak, in order to make revenue. When we launched we also had a DTC component, selling online via our Shopify store.

Where in the city can we find your organization?

We have a store locator map on our website that shows all the wonderful retail locations where More Granola is sold!

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I want to inspire people to savour the delicious flavours found in nature the same way they would their favourite dessert, in order to encourage a more natural way of eating. I love when our consumers tell us that More Granola is a product they truly love and that they never feel like they are compromising with.

The hardest part is trying to operate as a small, solo-founder business and competing with the big players in terms of free shipping, in store promotions and discounts.

What is your favourite joke about your own organization/industry?

More of a pun but: We are a granola where LESS is really MORE!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Tiktok | Pinterest | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I am a huge fan of Chickapea, Mother Raw, Good Food for Good, Stellar Eats, and Yoggu. These are all female-founded businesses that make naturally delicious food available for consumers that is better for our health and the planet.

Recently, More Granola was recognized by the global small business platform Xero. Xero Beautiful Business Fund recognizes businesses that go beyond financial success to create a positive impact in their communities. This award celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and inspires others to strive for excellence. If you are a business owner, you could be the next winner of the Xero Beautiful Business Fund—look out for the next opportunity to apply!