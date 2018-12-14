Unconventional holiday window delivers an important message of diversity

The windows along the streets are lined with visions of sugar plums dancing in our heads. Scenes with traditional Christmas themes offer us feelings of warmth, peace and joy. There are a few windows that have caught our attention from a different perspective reminding us that our city is woven together through diversity. Take a walk down to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) and you’ll find an impactful holiday window installation that showcases an unconventional perspective on the season.

Eight local artists are featured in this first-ever holiday window exhibition (free) along Front Street at MTCC. Each window reflects the culture, ethnic and international backgrounds that make up our city of Toronto. Artists include Gabrielle Lasporte, Crystal Marsh, Diane Lynne VanderMeulen, Vivan Rosas, Dylan Glynn, Benjamin Johnston, Romana Kassam, Flips BSC, and Patrick Hunter.

At the end of the season’s display, each of the eight pieces will be auctioned with all proceeds going to Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank – reminding us that not everyone can keep up with the rising costs of food and housing in this city. The funds raised will help the Daily Bread Food Bank’s continued support of those who live in communities facing these challenges.

The large holiday-themed pieces will be on display from December 10th through until January 14th and will be auctioned to the public online here https://www.givergy.ca/mtccart4to from December 10ththrough to the 23rd. To learn more, please visit www.mtccc.com/MTCCArt4TO.