Batman the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Batman, he is the perfect snuggle buddy when he is not actively saving the city. Even though he may appear quite shy during the first meet-up, he is friendly and extremely affectionate towards his people. His foster mom has described him as a “dream cat” and “the king of Velcro cats.” We just know you will absolutely adore him!

He is a very loving angel who cares for you by being all over your personal space because he just loves snuggling. Whenever he is ready for a nap, he finds the first human in sight and lays directly on top of them. He does not settle for less… he must be as close to you as possible because humans are the perfect cushions for a big fella like him! Additionally, he enjoys a good catnip toy, as well as sitting by the window for some birdwatching on a nice sunny day.

Batman needs to be on prescription urinary food due to his cystitis. He is good with some cats, and untested with children and dogs. If you are a big fan of Batman, and are ready to relinquish your personal space, please contact/reach out to Team Cat Rescue today!

Batman

Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Age: 7 years

Sex: Male

Size: S

Colour: Black / White

For Team Cat Rescue’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.