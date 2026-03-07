Bugsi the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Bugsi, a thoughtful and independent senior gentleman who knows exactly what he likes-and prefers to enjoy life at his own pace. Bugsi is a cat who appreciates a calm, patient environment, and he thrives when approached gently and respectfully. He enjoys observing the world from his cozy hiding spots and takes his time before deciding who earns his trust.

Though he may seem reserved at first, Bugsi responds well to positive incentives like treats, catnip, and interactive play, giving him opportunities to explore and engage when he feels ready. This careful, slow approach allows his personality to shine-his curiosity and quiet wisdom make him a rewarding companion for someone who appreciates the charm of a more independent cat.

Bugsi is a cat who values his personal space, and he does best when allowed to set the pace for affection and interaction. With patience, understanding, and a little encouragement through food or toys, he can grow more confident and open to sharing moments with his human friends.

If you’re looking for a senior cat who is contemplative, observant, and appreciates a thoughtful approach, Bugsi may just be the companion who adds a calm, enriching presence to your home.

Bugsi

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 14 years

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.