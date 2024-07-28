Recipe for Pumpkin and Speck Lasagne

Celebrate National Lasagna Day on July 29th with a gourmet twist—Pumpkin and Speck Lasagne. This luxurious dish combines the earthy sweetness of pumpkin with the savoury richness of speck, creating a harmonious balance of flavours that is sure to impress. The lasagna layers alternate between vibrant green spinach pasta and traditional pasta, all enveloped in a creamy béchamel sauce and topped with melted scamorza cheese. Perfect for a special dinner, this recipe serves 4 and brings together a variety of textures and tastes in every bite.

Pumpkin and Speck Lasagne

Type: Main Course

Cook: A few minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Pasta:

250 g type 00 flour

250 g durum wheat semolina

5 eggs

spinach leaves, to taste

rock salt, to taste

Béchamel:

1 l whole milk

120 g type 0 flour

60 g butter

pinch salt

nutmeg

100 g Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

Filling:

230 g speck, diced

500 g pumpkin

2-3 amaretti (almond macaroons)

mostarda liquid, to taste

60 g ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 smoked scamorza cheese

butter, to taste

breadcrumbs

salt

nutmeg, to taste

extra-virgin olive oil

Parmigiano Reggiano, grates, to taste

Directions:

Filling: Cut the pumpkin into large pieces, remove peel and seeds, steam for about half an hour, until soft. Alternatively, you can roast the pumpkin at 180°C for the same amount of time. Once cooked, mash the pumpkin in a bowl, add a large handful of Parmigiano Reggiano, egg, salt, crushed amaretti, two tablespoons of Mostarda liquid, nutmeg and ricotta cheese. Taste and add salt if needed. Pasta: Mix together flour and semolina, make a well and add eggs, a pinch of salt and a little water if needed. Start by whisking the ingredients with a fork, then gradually mix in the flour with your hands. Divide the dough into two parts, add a handful of chopped raw spinach to one of the parts and knead well. Shape into two balls, spread the surface with a little oil to prevent drying. Take a piece of pasta, put through the pasta machine, starting from the thickest setting and gradually making the pasta thinner. Blanch the lasagne sheets in salted boiling water and then plunge them in a bowl of cold water to stop the cooking process. Lastly, place the pasta sheets on a clean towel to dry. Béchamel: Heat the milk. In the meantime, melt the butter in a pot and then gradually add the flour using a sifter. Use a whisk to mix well and prevent lumps from forming. Then add the milk gradually and keep mixing until the béchamel is thick. Remove from heat, mix in a pinch of nutmeg, salt and grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Preparation: Once the filling, pasta and béchamel are ready, melt the butter in a bain marie (or in a small pan on a very low heat to make sure it does not overheat). Grease an oven dish with a little oil and dust with breadcrumbs. Arrange a layer of pasta, a layer of filling, plenty Parmigiano Reggiano, melted butter, scamorza cheese and béchamel. Keep making layers, alternating the two different pasta colours (you should have a minimum of 2 layers and a maximum of 4). Top with a layer of béchamel, Parmigiano Reggiano and speck. Leave to rest for 10 minutes, then put in the oven for 30-40 minutes at 200°C.

NOTE: If your pumpkin tastes very sweet, you may decide to add no mostarda liquid and amaretti. If you prefer, diced speck can be added to each of the layers.