Five Minutes With: Rock-Indie Musician Just Jillian

A classically trained pianist who came up through Toronto’s music scene playing synth, bass, and guitar in various bands since the early 2000s, Just Jillian brings decades of lived experience to the project from punk and folk stages to international travel with a guitar in tow. With this new record, Just Jillian continues to shape her place in the indie landscape with bold honesty and DIY spirit.

Name:

Just Jillian

Genre:

Rock, Indie, Americana, Blues

Founded:

2016

# of Albums:

2 albums

Latest Album:

Story of Mine

Latest Single:

Grey Money

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Nirvana. I was a devout fan

Favourite musician now:

Tough one. But I’d have to say a toss-up between Beck and Amy Winehouse

Guilty pleasure song:

Shoop by Salt n Peppa

Live show ritual:

Dim sum

Favourite local musician:

The Glorious Sons

EP or LP?

LP. I like a slow burn

Early bird or night owl?

Left to my own devices, I’m a bit of a night owl. Real life makes me an early bird.

Road or studio?

I love to travel. I’ve always dreamed of touring Europe. If anyone has some leads for bookings, hit me up!

Any shows or albums coming up?

Story of Mine – Out November 21, 2025

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The Local Pub and Eatery on Laird Dr. Great patio and amazing food.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Danforth Ave, aka The Danforth. It’s old Toronto, full of local shops, artisans and restaurants. It hasn’t been swallowed by Corporations…..

Yet. But the Grey Money is slowly seeping in.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

I love Rouge Valley. It’s Canada’s only National Park that’s still within the city limits. Great place to escape.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I’m a big fan of the Danforth Music Hall. Great size, sloped floor. Intimate and yet always feels full.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Kops records, yet another reason to love the Danforth.