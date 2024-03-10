Recipe for Garlic Butter Shrimp & Parmesan Polenta from Mazola

Elevate your dinner into gourmet cooking with this creamy and comforting Garlic Butter Shrimp & Parmesan Polenta, courtesy of Bobbie Rose. Made with Mazola Canola Oil, this dish is a celebration of springtime flavours with light and cheesy polenta and delicious garlic shrimp. It’s a restaurant-worthy dish that you can easily whip up in your kitchen, making any meal feel like a special occasion!

Garlic Butter Shrimp & Parmesan Polenta

Serving: 4-5

Total Tim: 50 Minutes

Ingredients:

For Parmesan Polenta

4 ½ cups chicken stock

1 ¼ cup polenta

2 tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup freshly grated parmesan

Salt & pepper, to taste

For Garlic Butter Shrimp

5 tbsp unsalted butter

1 tbsp canola oil

1/2 shallot, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tbsp chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp paprika

2 lbs large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Directions:

For Parmesan Polenta

1. To a medium pot, add chicken broth and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat.

2. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Slowly add polenta while quickly stirring with a whisk to prevent from clumping.

4. Reduce heat to low and allow to cook.

5. Stir frequently for approximately about 25 minutes.

6. Add butter and parmesan then mix thoroughly.

7. If polenta becomes too thick, add more broth.

For Garlic Butter Shrimp

1. Add canola oil and butter in a large pan over medium heat.

2. Add shallots and cook for about 2 minutes until translucent.

3. Add garlic, paprika and thyme and cook for 1 minute.

4. Stir in white wine and add shrimp.

5. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

6. Allow to cook until shrimp turns pink and is opaque, 4 minutes.

7. Add parsley and lemon juice.

8. Serve immediately, garnish with parsley.