Hilton Toronto unveils fresh renovations and new French brasserie

It’s a new era for Hilton Toronto – one that redefines a stay for out-of-towners and attracts locals with an indulgent night out – thanks to a fresh new French infusion.

On Wednesday (February 28), the Toronto hotel invited the city’s finest to step inside its newly renovated lobby and lounge to take in the sights (it’s a bit of a design dream), sounds, and tastes of the just-opened restaurant, Frenchy. The hotel’s sprawling lobby now offers a distinct Parisian-inspired vibe upon entry that carries over to the comforting French offerings – from early morning café au lait to luxurious lunches, hearty dinners, and late-night snacks (and shameless rendezvous).

The Hilton Toronto has taken a bit of a back seat to the city’s splashier downtown hotels that have emerged in the past 10-15 years (Shangri-La Hotel Toronto, Ritz-Carlton Toronto, and Bisha Hotel Toronto). In fact, even as a born and raised Toronto girl, I don’t think I’d ever been inside. But Frenchy is set to change this, becoming a celebrated destination in itself.

Toronto’s award-winning studio DesignAgency teamed up with Barney River for the lobby’s dramatic transformation. Immediately inviting, yet inevitably sophisticated, design elements include deep banquettes and armchairs, dramatic wallpaper, and a palette of deep burgundy hues, wood, marble, and florals. While the space is wide-open (offering prime people watching, should you be so inclined), a private dining room showcases Frenchy’s wine collection in lacquered wall cabinets, offering the perfect setting for meetings, tastings and special occasions.

“We envisioned Frenchy as a nexus that would draw visitors and locals to gather and sit comfortably side-by-side,” says Matt Davis, DesignAgency Founding Partner. “The unique result combines the energy of a sidewalk café with the polish of a fine dining experience.”

The star of the show is Frenchy’s central oval-shaped bar. Designed to facilitate interaction, the bar is classic and elegant, and offers a bit of an old-school hotel vibe. It’s wrapped in rich-high-gloss red tambour panelling, and topped with a sculptural brass gantry.

“We wanted to make this hotel and its food and beverage offerings the best they could be so French would naturally integrate into Toronto’s culinary and hospitality landscape,” says Salim Manji, President of Barney River. “The bar, lounge and restaurant all interplay to create a buzzy room reminiscent of the best social havens around the world.”

The menu at Frenchy is unapologetically – you guessed it – French and led by Executive Chef Aaron Chen. “When designing the menus, we wanted to ensure that no matter what guests opt to order, they enjoy a culinary experience that perfectly blends comfort with class,” says Aaron. “Every bite at Frenchy should celebrate the essence of French gastronomy with a touch of relaxed elegance.” Do you detect the common themes yet?

In addition to the inevitable French onion soup and escargots, the well-rounded menu features starters like truffle baked brie, coquilles st. jacques, and salmon tartare. A fun section called Avec Frites recognizes that the spot’s dreamy frites are deserving to accompany more than just steak, so it offers choices like lobster tail, crispy fish, mussels, and chicken cutlet.

Meanwhile, entrees include impossible-to-choose from items, like the gnocchi Parisian, truffle risotto, grilled branzino, or duck confit cassoulet (just to name a few). Comforting, meal-competing sides include things like a macaroni au gratin, pommes puree, and roasted mushrooms. An assortment of salads round the menu out.

The food is just one element. Frenchy’s artistic cocktails are the type that keep you out longer than anticipated for “just one more.” The cocktail program sees expert mixologists blend premium spirts with handpicked herbs, fresh fruits, and unique infusions, resulting in a creative concoction that’s as photogenic as it is easy on the palate. Highlights of an innovative signature cocktail list include The Frenchy 75 (a spin on the French 75), which infuses the classic gin, Champagne, and lemon concoction with a red Hibiscus syrup in a blush-pink glass. Meanwhile, the Frou Frou is the spot’s spin on the espresso Martini with a rich pistachio flavour.

In addition to the cocktails, guest can mingle over champagne and a well-curated selection of European wines while grazing on bar snacks like crispy olives, escargot vol-au-vent, truffle brie gougères, and croque monsieur sliders.

The multifaceted new spot offers an assortment of special programming. For example, Happy Hour, (Monday to Friday, from 2:00pm to 5:00pm) offers selected cocktails and bar bites at exclusive prices. On Thursdays, guests can immerse themselves in the soulful vibes of funk and soul during live music sessions weekly from 5:00pm to 9:00pm. On Friday and Saturday nights, talented local DJs will take centre stage from 8:00 PM to midnight. Come Sunday, the spot brings together a love affair of Live Jazz music and Parisian brunch that fuses leisure and sophistication, weekly from 11:30am to 3:00pm.