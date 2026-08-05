“A Day in the Life” with: Visual Artist Alyssa King

Walking into Alyssa King’s studio, the first thing you notice is the atmosphere. Large paintings in layered blues fill the walls, quietly shifting with the light throughout the day. They have a presence that’s hard to describe until you’re standing in front of them.

Bringing colour into a space has always been Alyssa’s goal. She believes an artwork should do more than simply fill a wall. It should bring energy, atmosphere, and feeling into a space, becoming something people genuinely enjoy living with every day.

Her process begins by constructing the surface of each canvas, building it with layers of cardboard before developing it with spray paint. The result is work with a depth that extends beyond the painted surface.

What I’ve always loved about Alyssa’s work is the way she uses cardboard. Most people see it as packaging or something purely utilitarian. She sees texture, structure, and possibility, transforming an everyday material into bold, dimensional surfaces that become an essential part of the artwork itself.

There’s an effortless nature to Alyssa’s work. It doesn’t compete for attention, yet it often becomes one of the most memorable parts of a space.

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Which ’hood are you in?

I live on Toronto’s waterfront, but my studio is in the city’s creative west end. Being surrounded by a community of artists inspires my practice and reminds me of the energy that makes Toronto such a vibrant place to live.

What do you do?

I create colourful contemporary artworks that blur the boundary between painting and constructed surface.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently developing an evolving body of atmospheric paintings that explore light, depth, and texture. Through layered colour and textured surfaces, each work encourages a slower, more immersive experience. The series continues to grow as I experiment with new materials, scale, and the possibilities of atmospheric abstraction.

Where can we find your work?

You can explore my work on my website or reach out directly about commissions and group buys. I also share my latest paintings, works in progress, and studio life on Instagram.