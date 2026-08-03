Homegrown Business: Marco Tsang of Vintage Noon Inc.

Marco Tsang has spent nearly a decade learning how the best beauty brands in the world are built — and then went ahead and built his own. As the Founder and CEO of Vintage Noon Inc., he took everything he absorbed working across houses like Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, and L’Occitane and channelled it into something the industry had quietly been missing: prestige skincare designed not for the shelf, but for the journey.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Vintage Noon is a Toronto-based prestige skincare brand built for barrier-stressed and travel-disrupted skin. The line is effective, sensorial, and gender-neutral, with an editorial sensibility that pulls from travel nostalgia. Every product is formulated to perform across climates, cabin pressure, and the small disruptions that throw skin off course.

What made you want to do this work?

Honestly, my own skin. For years I had the kind of routine that took twelve steps and still left things reactive, congested, or unpredictable. I was trying everything, layering everything, and quietly suspecting that most of what I owned wasn’t doing what it promised.

The other half of the story is that I was fortunate enough to spend close to a decade on the operator side of beauty, working across Estée Lauder, L’Oréal, L’Occitane, and Orveon, with touchpoints across brands like Jo Malone, La Mer, Tom Ford Beauty, Lancôme, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Biotherm, Laura Mercier, bareMinerals, and Clinique. I think of that time as a kind of bootcamp. I got to see how the best in the industry approached formulation, sensorial development, brand building, packaging, ecommerce, marketing, retail, and storytelling, all at the highest level.

Vintage Noon is what happens when you take that training and point it at the gap I kept noticing as a customer: skincare that is genuinely effective, but that also feels like something. Textures that are luxurious on application and stay beautiful on the skin for hours, never sticky or forgettable. Scents that transport you to a specific memory or place. A ritual that becomes the calmest five minutes of your morning or evening. A routine you look forward to instead of one you tolerate.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Travel destabilizes skin. Flights, climate shifts, sun exposure, water changes, and disrupted routines all stress the barrier and trigger sensitivity. The category’s answer to this has mostly been logistical: smaller bottles, mini versions of regular products. I wanted to design for the actual skin problem, not the packing problem.

Everything in the line is under the TSA liquids limit and intentionally multifunctional, so you carry less and rely on it more. The other piece is emotional. Travel is one of the few times in life when most people feel fully themselves, and also when they discover more about themselves. The products are designed to transport you back to that feeling through texture and scent, whether you’re travelling through the South of France or back home on a Tuesday in Toronto.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customer is travel-inclined, in the broadest sense of the word. They might be the person who lands somewhere new, drops their bag at the hotel before the 3 PM check-in, and goes straight out to walk the neighbourhood, people-watch at a corner café, or wander a local grocery store just to get a sense of the local culture. At the end of that long first day, when their skin is reacting to the new water and the long flight and twelve extra hours of sun, that is when they reach for Vacation Skin to bring it back down.

They might also be the person getting ready for a golden-hour dinner with someone they only just met on the trip, who wants to look a little more glowing, a little more hydrated, and to feel a little more confident. That version of themselves that always seems to come out the most when they’re away from home. That is the Gilded Sands moment. Both products are built for those people, and for everyone in between who knows that skin doesn’t always behave the way you want it to, whether you’re somewhere new or moving through a normal week at home.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We sell direct to consumer at vintagenoon.com, run pop-ups when we can to meet our community in person and get unfiltered feedback, and operate a growing wholesale business that now sits at more than 55 retailers across Canada and the United States. That retail network is intentionally diverse. You will find Vintage Noon in indie beauty boutiques, lifestyle and gift shops, and natural foods markets that carry a curated prestige skincare section, as well as on the backbars of facial studios where the products are used during professional treatments.

The diversity of that network matters strategically. It means we can reach very different kinds of customers and give them the chance to try, play with, and get a real feel for the products firsthand. In a facial studio, they experience the efficacy in the hands of a trained aesthetician. In a lifestyle or gift shop, they encounter Vintage Noon alongside other travel-leaning brands in categories like fashion and home, which is the broader world the brand sits within. The model is built to grow profitably rather than chase scale at any cost, and to keep the brand from leaning too heavily on any single channel.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

It is a little wild to say, but the easiest way is to head to vintagenoon.com. There may be a stockist closer to you than you think, and you can experience the products in person. Orders ship from Toronto. We also show up regularly at pop-ups and local markets throughout the year, which is honestly one of the most rewarding parts of this job. Meeting the people who use the products, hearing what is working and what isn’t, and building real relationships with the community in person. You can stay close to all of it on Instagram and TikTok at @vintagenoonskin, where most of our community lives day to day.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

The best question is: how is this actually different from the other skincare brands out there?

The honest answer is that most skincare is built for general use, and most “travel” skincare is just regular skincare in a smaller bottle. We start from a different brief. Every formula is designed around skin that is reactive, easily disrupted, or under stress from travel and environment. The textures and scents are developed with the same level of intention as the actives. The whole line fits within carry-on rules. Each product does more than one job so you can travel lighter. And the brand world it sits inside is built to make the routine feel like something you look forward to, not something you check off. If your skin is calm, low maintenance, and you are happy with what you use, you probably don’t need us. If it isn’t, that is exactly who we built this for.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is the range of a single day. I might be organizing a campaign photoshoot for the next launch in the morning, refreshing the website in the afternoon (where my ecommerce background still earns its keep), reaching out to retailers, pitching the brand, prepping for store visits, attending a trade show as a guest or with our own booth, or travelling somewhere new for inspiration. Very few jobs let you operate at that range, and even fewer let you do it under one brand you actually own.

The worst part is that as a solo founder, every job is your job. There is no one to pass the harder decisions to. You learn quickly that energy management matters more than time management.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Anyone who has worked in beauty has heard some version of this line. We’re not rocket scientists. We’re not curing cancer. We sell lipstick. It is true, and it is the right amount of humbling. There is a real craft to what we do, and you should take the work seriously, but the second you start taking yourself too seriously, you’ve lost the plot. Get inspired, have fun, make beautiful things.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

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