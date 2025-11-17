Homegrown Business: Richard Emannuel Foltys of DMA Events

Richard Emmanuel Foltys is the founder and CEO of DMA Events, an experiential marketing agency based in Toronto which specializes in turning brand visions into unforgettable experiences. From AI-powered photo booths, cinematic Glambot productions, and immersive LED tunnels to full-scale conferences and multi-city activations, they blend entertainment, branding, and data-driven results to ensure every event delivers maximum impact. Whether it’s a corporate conference, luxury gala, international trade show, or branded pop-up, DMA Events is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, agencies, and global brands.

What is your business called and what does it do?

DMA Events is a premium experiential marketing and events agency. We specialize in creating unforgettable activations for corporate events, trade shows, galas, and private celebrations. Our services include high-end photo booths, AI-driven experiences, cinematic video, music

entertainment, and fully tailored event production.

What made you want to do this work?

I’ve always had a passion for creating memorable moments and connecting people through experiences. Over 20 years in the event and entertainment world taught me that the best events go beyond décor, they’re about emotional impact. DMA Events was born to deliver those “wow” moments that guests never forget.

What problem did you want to solve through your business?

We wanted to solve the challenge many companies face: making events stand out. Too often, events feel routine. DMA events bring creativity, technology, and branding expertise together so every event feels unique, engaging, and aligned with our clients’ goals.

Who is your main clientele/demographics?

Our main clientele includes corporate event planners, global brands, and marketing agencies. We’ve partnered with companies in industries like beauty, finance, automotive, tech, and retail. We also work with private clients looking for a luxury experience for weddings and special

celebrations.

How does your business make money?

We offer event packages and customized activations, from AI photo booths to full event management. Clients book us for single events or multi-city activations, and we also provide long-term partnerships for brand campaigns.

How has your business grown over the years?

What started as a boutique photo booth company has evolved into a full-service experiential marketing agency. We’ve expanded across Canada, the U.S., and Europe, working with top-tier brands like L’Oréal, Porsche, RBC, Red Bull, Disney, and McDonald’s. Our growth has been fueled by word-of-mouth, repeat business, and our reputation for precision and creativity.

Where in the city are you located?

We are proudly based in Toronto, Ontario, and service events locally and internationally.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well

How will your activation align with our brand and create measurable impact?

At DMA Events, we go beyond equipment. We work closely with clients to understand their brand, objectives, and audience. Every detail from custom templates and branded backdrops to data capture and analytics is designed to drive engagement and deliver ROI.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is watching people’s reactions. When guests laugh, cheer, or say “this is amazing,” we know we’ve created a memory they’ll carry with them long after the event.

The logistics can be demanding, tight timelines, overnight setups, and back-to-back events, but the energy of a successful activation makes it all worth it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Event planners don’t sleep, they just recharge their phones.

Where can we follow you?

PAY IT FORWARD: Can you please refer another local business that you love?

We’d like to give a shout-out to Proof Experiences, an incredible Toronto-based agency that delivers exceptional campaigns and experiential strategies.