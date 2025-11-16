Farm Boy shared with us this recipe for Creamy Tuscan Chicken with Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Spinach, a rich and comforting dish that feels worthy of a restaurant but comes together easily at home. Juicy chicken breasts are paired with a silky, tomato-studded cream sauce and plenty of veggies for a decadent yet balanced meal. Serve it over your favourite pasta for an instantly impressive dinner.

Creamy Tuscan Chicken with Tomatoes, Mushrooms and Spinach

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 40 min

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

6 boneless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Dried Oregano (14 g)

1 Tbsp Farm Boy™ Virgin Cold-Pressed Sunflower Oil (1 L)

2 Tbsp butter

3 cups sliced mushrooms

3 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup Farm Boy™ Sundried Tomatoes (212 ml) chopped

2 cups cherry tomatoes halved

1/2 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Crushed Dried Chili Peppers (23 g)

1 tsp Farm Boy™ Organic Paprika (48 g)

2 cups whipping cream

3 cups baby spinach or baby kale

3/4 cup shredded Parmigiano Reggiano cheese plus more for garnish

Cooked Pasta of your choice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Season chicken on both sides with salt, pepper and oregano. In large skillet, heat oil over medium high heat and cook chicken until golden brown, about 5 minutes per side. You may have to do this in batches. Remove chicken from skillet, place on sheet pan and transfer to the oven to bake while you make the sauce. By the time the sauce is done, chicken should have reached an internal temperature of 165°F. Add butter to skillet and cook mushrooms until soft, about 5 minutes. Add garlic, sundried tomatoes, tomatoes, dried chili and paprika and cook for 5-7 minutes, until tomatoes soften. Add cream and bring to a boil. Turn temperature down and simmer until thickened, 5-8 minutes. Stir in spinach or kale and cook until wilted, 2-3 minutes. Add Parmigiano cheese. Stir to combine and adjust seasoning. Serve chicken over pasta, add some sauce and garnish with more cheese.

Chef’s Tips:

* This is a variation of Chicken Florentine and it is a rich, indulgent dish, great for entertaining.

* Serve with a simple green salad to round out the meal.

* Any leftover sauce is great over pasta.