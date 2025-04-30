A new report by CyberWell, an organisation dedicated to combating online antisemitism, revealed that X (formerly Twitter) hosted the overwhelming majority—72.1 percent—of confirmed antisemitic posts tied to Canada’s 2025 federal election cycle. Alarmingly, only 22 percent of flagged posts on the platform were removed, a sharp decline from CyberWell’s 2024 average global removal rate of 50 percent across major platforms.

The analysis, conducted between August 2024 and April 2025, identified 86 posts tied to the Canadian federal election as antisemitic, verified using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. These posts targeted Jewish politicians and amplified long-standing antisemitic narratives, including conspiracy theories, Holocaust trivialisation, and claims of Jewish world control.

According to the report, antisemitic rhetoric centred around Prime Minister Mark Carney, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre, and Jewish political figures such as MP Melissa Landsman and Immigration Minister Rachel Bendayan. The data showed that X accounted for 72.1 percent of these posts, far outpacing other platforms: Facebook (16.3 percent), Instagram (4.6 percent), TikTok (3.5 percent), and YouTube (3.5 percent).

While Meta platforms (Facebook and Instagram) removed 72 percent of flagged posts and TikTok removed 67 percent, X’s removal rate was significantly lower at 22 percent. YouTube removed none, though only one of its identified posts violated community guidelines due to stricter hate speech enforcement specific to election-related content.

CyberWell’s findings also showed that 95 percent of antisemitic posts fell under IHRA Example 2, which alleges Jewish control over government, media, and societal institutions—a narrative explicitly prohibited by social media hate speech policies.

“This analysis demonstrates how deeply embedded antisemitic conspiracy theories remain in political discourse and how easily they find traction online,” said CyberWell Founder and Executive Director Tal-Or Cohen Montemayor. “Platforms must urgently enforce policies against election-related antisemitism to protect democratic integrity and vulnerable communities from real-world harm.”

CyberWell’s full report is available at www.cyberwell.org.