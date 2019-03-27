“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Actor Tennille Read

Tennille Read is a fantastically brilliant performer and artist and I’m extremely proud to introduce her to you.

I’ve known Tennille for ten years and have seen how her focus and drive have resulted in a successful acting career, most recently as Bianca on the hit CBC/Netflix show Workin’ Moms. Tennille’s talents are applied to the stage and screen, and she handles both with great commitment and grace. Whether she’s playing Benazir Bhutto or Dorian Gray on stage, or a Special Intelligence Officer or Golf Club Manager on screen, Tennille is captivating to watch.

She is an avid avocado eater, dog snuggler and Auntie. She spends her time traveling, painting and jogging five times a week (in a heathy way – not in a manic, “do we need to talk about this?” kind of way). Her paintings never cease to amaze me and she is constantly working on new commissions.

I feel fortunate to see many sides of Tennille, and one of my favourites is her ability to make up super catchy songs about anything from foot massages to winter sweaters to dog lullabies. All of which she performs with flourish. Perhaps it’s a result of her influential namesake. Who knows. But her childhood dog’s name was Captain – need I say more?

We live on Queen West with our sweet not-quite-human son Barrington who we cannot live without.

-Written by Andy Trithardt, Tennille’s partner

What ‘hood are you in?

I’m in the Queen West hood at Ossington. I like how how diverse the area is. Yes there are a lot of hipsters, but it’s also a great family area with lots of doggies to pet, and CAMH right across the street keeps things real.

What do you do?

I’m an actor. I do both theatre and film/TV, though lately more TV has been coming my way. I paint on the side and have just discovered oils = game changer.

What are you currently working on?

I have a sweet part in Atom Egoyan’s next film Guest of Honour, which comes out later this year.

Where can we find your work?

You can watch me in Season 3 of Workin’ Moms Thursday nights on CBC at 9pm.

I’m on instagram @tennilleread and my paintings are @mylefthandpaints.