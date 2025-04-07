Homegrown Business: Nataly Cure of Cureus Label

Cureus Label is a Toronto-based lingerie brand redefining the way women experience intimates by focusing on underwire-free, ethically handmade pieces that blend vintage elegance with modern comfort. Prioritizing both aesthetics and wearability, the brand aims to challenge the notion that lingerie must be rigid or designed for someone else’s gaze.

We spoke with Nataly, co-founder of Cureus Label, to learn more about how she and her mother built a brand that empowers women through effortless, thoughtfully crafted designs.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Cureus Label is a lingerie brand redefining how women experience intimates. We focus on underwire-free pieces that feel natural, ethically handmade from unexpected yet essential fabrics like soft cotton and barely-there mesh. Our vintage-meets-modern designs bring together timeless simplicity and effortlessness, showing that lingerie can be both sensual and easy to wear.

What made you want to do this work?

Cureus started as a passion project between my mom and me, but it quickly grew into something much bigger—a way to challenge the idea that lingerie has to be rigid, uncomfortable or meant for someone else’s gaze. We wanted to create pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable, first and foremost. As a mother-daughter duo, we bring two perspectives—my mom’s business expertise and my creative vision—which allows us to design with a deep sense of care, intention, and balance. It’s the coming together of two generations, solving a shared problem that many women face.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

The problem we noticed is that most lingerie either prioritizes aesthetics over comfort or comfort over aesthetics. We don’t want you to have to choose. With Cureus, we set out to create pieces that feel just as good as they look, using breathable fabrics that are often overlooked in lingerie, so you can feel confident without compromise.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our customers, mainly women, care about the little things: the feel of a fabric, the way a fit accentuates their shape, the small details that make a piece special. Cureus is for anyone who values intentional and modern design, ethical production, and the confidence that comes from true comfort. Our pieces are made to be embraced by the person wearing them, fitting seamlessly into an endless range of styles and lifestyles, so we really don’t cap that experience to a specific age.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We release limited-edition collections through our online store, each designed in Toronto and ethically handcrafted in Colombia. Since we focus on slow fashion, our pieces are made in small, carefully considered batches, nothing mass-produced. It’s a direct-to-consumer model that allows us to maintain quality, avoid excess, and ensure that every piece aligns with our vision.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

Toronto is where we bring our ideas to life, but the beauty of what we do is that it’s not tied to one place. Right now, we primarily operate online, but we’re currently looking at ways to create in-person experiences, whether that’s through pop-ups, collaborations, or curated events where people can feel our fabrics and try our pieces firsthand.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

Question: “What makes your lingerie different from everything else out there?”

Answer: It’s all in the details. Cureus isn’t just about how lingerie looks; it’s about how it feels and fits. We focus on sleek designs made with comfortable, breathable fabrics like cotton and mesh that move with you. Every stitch, every trim, every silhouette is thoughtfully crafted to elevate your underwear drawer with pieces that make you feel empowered and at ease.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part has been creating something meaningful with my mom. There’s a deep trust and understanding between us that makes the process feel natural and exciting, even when faced with challenges. Seeing our ideas come to life in pieces that not only women love but that help bring confidence into their lives makes it all worth it.

The hardest part has been balancing creativity with logistics in our first year. As a new business and brand starting out, it requires a lot of patience and grace as we find our rhythm and systems that work best for us. We’re constantly learning and growing but every milestone feels even more rewarding because of it.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

It’s not a joke but the look on people’s faces when I say I design lingerie with my mom. I get it and it never gets old.

Where can we follow you?

You can find us on Instagram

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

I’ve been obsessed with Beaufille’s designs and overall vibe—love even more knowing they’re Toronto-based.