“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Multidisciplinary Artist Mei Miyazawa

Mei Miyazawa has been dancing for as long as she can remember. Her formal training began at the age of three in Tokyo, Japan. Mei’s interest blossomed and she began studying ballet in earnest at age 11. She then discovered a burgeoning interest in acting and stage performance when she landed the role of the Evil Queen in her school’s original production of Modern Snow White in the same year!

In 2013, Mei weathered a set back of a serious back injury which sidelined her from dancing for over six months. At the same time she left Japan to study in England. While there she developed a passion for foreign studies and cultures while learning English.

One year later she moved to Canada on her own, to continue ballet studies at the Quinte Ballet School in Belleville Ontario. She trained in the professional training division and added jazz, hip hop and contemporary dance to her growing list of passions.

Mei decided to expand her knowledge further in the performing arts, and for the next two years attended Cardinal Carter School of the Arts in Toronto spending her days there with dancers, singers and actors. She then attended a one-year preparatory program at The Randolph Academy for the Performing Arts, in Toronto.

Since 2017, Mei has been a student in the Musical Theatre Performance Program at St. Lawrence College in Brockville, after successfully auditioning with many would be performers. Her extensive dance and performance background has provided her many opportunities to be featured in many of the College’s productions.

Mei will graduate in 2020 and with her considerable talents there is no telling what the future might bring! At this time, she is thrilled to have been cast in a leading role in the Toronto Fringe Festival Production of “Decaying Tongue” playing from July 5-14 at the Randolph Theatre for Human Burrito Productions.

-by Janet Venn-Jackson, St. Lawrence College Music Theatre Program Coordinator

What ‘hood are you in?

Queen St E, Downtown. One of the perks of living right in the middle of downtown Toronto is that everything is within walkable distance! I can walk to Eaton Centre, lakeshore area, Distillery District, and many more exciting places. The only downside is the non-stop traffic and noise…

What do you do?

I am a third-year music theatre student/professional actor/dancer/choreographer/dance teacher/waitress on the side/hair care market partner, so… a lot of things. Living on my own in a foreign country is not the easiest thing, but I like the challenge and I believe that this is what makes me “me”!

What are you currently working on?

I am currently working on the play called Decaying Tonge, which will be premiered at this year’s Toronto Fringe Festival! Being Japanese and having lived in Canada for 5 years, this play holds a special place in my heart.

Where can we find your work?

Catch me in this amazing play, Decaying Tonge, this summer!

Details and Tickets

Or, if you are ever in the area, come see my school’s musicals at Brockville Arts Centre!

Details: TBA

