Top Family Friendly Events happening in Toronto this July

Summer months are here and we’re all excited for the warmer weather! Now that we’ve cleaned up our cubbies at school, it’s time to kick back and have some fun. Here are some family-friendly events that are happening in Toronto for the month of July.

Summer Wednesdays at Evergreen Brick Works: begins July 3. This free mid-week destination will offer some of the best local food, drink and outdoor activities in the heart of the Don Valley. Visitors can dine outdoors at Cafe Belong featuring seasonal ingredients sourced from Evergreen’s own Farmers Market and Feast ON certified vendors. The Children’s Garden will be transformed into a must-eat destination. Keep your eye out for summer sweets including a homemade spin on the classic ice cream sandwich and DIY Bannock Bars. The Children’s Garden is open to the public from 5:30 pm to dusk letting little hands dig, garden and play. Event is free. Food and drink available for purchase.

Franco-Fete: Yonge & Dundas Square. July 5 to 7. The summer’s francophone festival celebrates its 37th edition all weekend long with performances by Québécois trio De Temps Antan, the award-winning folk-world band Mélisande [electrotrad], Nomad’Stones, Radio-Canada’s 2018-2019 world music Révélations; and the Québec rap RnB quartet UNI-T. In addition, Saturday will have additional activities and foods from African communities living in Toronto.

Jillian Jiggs: Solar Stage at Artscape Wychwood Barns: July 6 to September 1. A new family play based on the classic children’s stories by Phoebe Gilman. Four friends recount their various adventures in an attempt to create a perfect play as a surprise gift for Jillian and Rebecca’s mother’s birthday. Filled with action, adventure and rhyming in this fun play within a play.

Reading Buddies for Families at the Toronto Humane Society: 11 River Street. July 13 and other dates. A mutually beneficial experience for families and “reading buddies” shelter animals. Children are paired with the shelter animals for an opportunity to read to them. Each session is approximately 40 minutes and includes a brief tutorial. Parents/adults are requested to stay with the children and animals during the reading session. Kids can bring their own story book, or borrow one from the selection provided. After the reading session, families are invited to walk around the shelter. Registration required.

The Bentway Block Party: July 7 12:00 noon to 10:00 pm. Free. This family-friendly fun event kicks off The Bentway’s popular Sunday Social live music. The party features live performances by Canadian performers including The Elwins, Ellevator, Common Deer and the Heavyweights Brass Band. Family games, face painting, DIY Collage party, paint by numbers activity hunt, Fort York activations and DJ spinning the tunes.

CBC Kids Days: 250 Front Street West. July 17 & 18. Free. One of the city’s favourite summer events happens at the CBC building (indoors and outdoors) with live stage performances, meet & greets, arts and crafts, activities, and the first-ever CBC Kids Parade. Kids and their parents/caregivers will also have the opportunity to go behind the scenes at the brand new CBC Kids Studio K and may even spot their favourite stars.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival – Junior Carnival Parade & Family Day Event: July 20. Free. Malvern and Neilson Parks (Scarborough). Join over 2000 young participants and their families in this annual parade and event celebrating Caribbean arts & culture, and cuisine. Parade final destination in Neilson Park is where families can enjoy the carnival showcase, arts and crafts, games, food, live entertainment, and a Junior Chef Competition. Food and Beverage available for purchase. This is one of many lead up events to the Grand Parade on August 3.

City Shred Kids Edition: July 20. Toronto’s largest fitness event, is BACK and brings you the very FIRST City Shred Kids Edition, hosted by professional soccer player and Founder of DeRo United Futbol Academy, Dwayne De Rosario. On July 20th, Dwyane will train over 150+ kids through a fun, challenging, partner-focused workout incorporating sports and fitness. The event will also feature a live DJ and post-workout, kids will have the opportunity to get their photos with De Rosario.

Toronto Fringe KidsFest: July 3 to 14. George Ignatieff Theatre, 15 Devonshire Place. A festival within a festival for little Fringers. Featuring seven shows for young audiences. Next door to the theatre is a KidsFest Club, a free outdoor clubhouse with creative play stations workshops and more. Check out BOY versus FLY –– Based on the hit children’s book BOY versus FLY: A Dean Bean Adventure, author Daniel Beitchman brings this buzzworthy tale to the stage. (Tickets $5 per child)

Celebrate the 50 Anniversary of the Moon Landing at the Ontario Science Centre: July 20. A space-filled day packed with astronaut appearances, space-themed design and engineering challenges, an exclusive film premiere of LANDER, a documentary about Owen Maynard, the Canadian engineer who contributed to the design of NASA’s Apollo 11 lunar lander, observe the night sky at one of the Science Centre’s evening star party, featuring speakers, telescopes, storytellers and more. The Apollo 11 film will also be screening all day long.

Carving Workshop for Kids at Toronto Botanical Gardens: July 21. $45 per child. This hands-on 2-hour workshop for kids introduces carving. Using basic wooden tools and soap, kids learn to carve a simple sculpture to take home. Registration required.