“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Filmmaker Tamara Mariam Dawit

Tamara Mariam Dawit is a filmmaker, producer, and storyteller whose Ethiopian, Eritrean, and Canadian heritage inspires her to create films that challenge dominant narratives and amplify underrepresented voices. Her work is a personal exploration of history, justice, and identity, often focusing on contemporary Ethiopian history and elevating Ethiopian stories. From uncovering family secrets in “Finding Sally” to bold new projects like “Made in Ethiopia” and “Alazar,” premiering at TIFF, Tamara’s films are insightful and impactful. Beyond filmmaking, Tamara is a passionate advocate for a more inclusive screen industry. Through her board roles with the East African Screen Collective and the Racial Equity Media Collective, she champions equitable practices and supports for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) creators. She also dedicates time to training BIPOC filmmakers in Canada, Europe, and East Africa, ensuring diverse voices are heard on screen. To those who know her, Tamara is a dedicated and tenacious individual, deeply committed to her community and heritage. She is a tireless advocate for the power of storytelling, using her platform to uplift others and create space for voices that deserve to be heard. Tamara’s work reflects her unwavering belief in the power of stories to inspire change.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Liberty Village

What do you do?

I’m a Filmmaker

What are you currently working on?

A documentary about WW2 in Ethiopia.

Where can we find your work?

ALAZAR, screened at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival and to get screening. Details for my other films, including Made in Ethiopia or Finding Sally, they can be found on my website.