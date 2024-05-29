“A Day in the Life” with Toronto Visual Artist Nick Flook

Nick Flook, better known as “Flooko” is an immensely talented painter whose artistic journey began in early childhood. From a young age, Flooko felt a deep connection to art and music, considering them his true passions in life. His obsession with painting started at the tender age of 4, and now at 37, he continues to create art tirelessly. As a child, Flooko was captivated by the darker fantasy art prevalent in 80s movies. This fascination, along with the emergence of 3D computer animation in the 90s, ignited his imagination and solidified his desire to become a professional artist. Flooko’s work beautifully reflects the nostalgic imagery of his childhood, infusing it into every creation.

In his teens he ventured into 3D visual effects, creating stunning visuals for movies with his friends. Fuelled by his passion for 3D animation, Flook taught himself the craft through online tutorials and experimenting. He pursued Media Arts at Sheridan College in Oakville, Canada. Ultimately, Flook became a freelance Visual Effects artist in Toronto, working on a wide range of projects in television, commercials, and movies for nearly 15 years, with a special focus on 3d work. Meanwhile the recognition of Flooko’s paintings on platforms like Reddit, consistently making the front page, led to a rapidly growing following. This success prompted him to leave the VFX film industry and dedicate himself to painting full-time, a decision he continues to embrace. Throughout his career, Flooko has achieved significant milestones, including creating tour poster art for renowned certified platinum bands like PRIMUS and publishing his first artbook, “Flooko Selected Works Volume 1.” In his spare time, he releases instrumental guitar albums on Spotify. Nick Flook’s artistic journey is a testament to his unwavering dedication, passion, and the enduring power of creative expression.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

Currently in “Litle Italy”. I’ve lived all over this city, but this is my favourite.

What do you do?

I’m a full-time professional artist. Both traditional artwork and digital. I also make guitar-oriented music which I marry with my artwork as well as publish on Spotify.

What are you currently working on?

Currently finishing up my second art book! My first one, “ Flooko’s Selected Works – Vol 1” is a few years old now and I finally had enough paintings to fill another book. It’s always such a proud moment when it’s finished and in your hands, very surreal. Hoping to have it complete within the next couple of months 🙂 Other than that, I still paint almost daily. I have a strong fan base on Instagram that looks forward to these so it keeps me very motivated to continue this never-ending story I have with my Astro character.

Where can we find your work?

I’ve been very fortunate with the reach my art has had around the world. I’ve easily done over a thousand of these paintings now and each one is sold and hanging in every corner of this planet which still just blows my mind. Luckily I do maintain a website of mine where I collect it all into one nice gallery for people to easily check out 🙂 My site is www.flookart.com. I also post daily updates, new artwork, work-in-progress shots and more on my Instagram. I also do many free giveaways on there to thank everyone for all their support. And for the true painting lovers, I do have a YouTube channel where I post full-time lapse videos of these being created which is also just “Flooko”.