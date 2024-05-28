Stella the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Stella is an amazing dog with a difficult past. A German Shepherd mixed with Belgian Malinois, Stella is extremely smart. She is very high energy and when she loves, she loves hard. Once she feels safe with you, she will be a loyal friend.

Stella has a lot of behavioural needs that her current owner is struggling to manage. She is very reactive to other dogs and to strangers coming into the home. She also has high energy and a high prey drive. Her current owners want Stella to have a second chance with breed-experienced owners who would be able to provide Stella with the safety and stability she desperately needs.

Stella has been making progress working with a trainer to address her reactivity and understands basic commands such as sit, down, touch, leave it, drop it, stay, etc. She is food-motivated and is able to work for kibble and treats. She also loves to play fetch (loves her balls) and flirt pole and is slowly being socialized with more people and dogs. She needs a lot more experienced work, but she is trainable and intelligent.

Stella

Breed: German Shepherd, Mix

Age: 3 Years

Sex: Female

Size: L

Colour: Black / Tan

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.