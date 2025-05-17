Angelita the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Angelita is a soft, soulful sweetheart who finds comfort in cozy corners and gentle company. She may be a bit shy just to start, often choosing the safety of her favourite cat tree cubby, but it doesn’t take too much to earn her trust.

This lovely girl has a heart-melting purr and adores gentle cheek and chin rubs, especially if you’re patient enough to use the end of a wand toy at first. She loves treats (a true connoisseur!) and has a way of peeking out just enough to share a tender moment-like a soft cheek nuzzle or a sleepy belly rub.

Angelita doesn’t ask for much- just a peaceful space, a kind touch, and someone who understands that love can bloom quietly. She’s the kind of kitty who makes the world feel a little softer, a little sweeter, just by being nearby.

If you’re looking for a calm, gentle soul to share your heart and home, Angelita might just be your perfect match

Angelita

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 15 Years 1 Month

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

