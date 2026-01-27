Bill the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Bill, a young, high-energy guy who lives life at full volume and is always ready for the next adventure. Under a year old, Bill is still very much a puppy at heart-curious, enthusiastic, and bursting with personality. If you’re looking for a fun, active companion who will keep you moving and laughing, Bill might be your match.

Bill is a happy, excited boy who loves getting outside. Walks are a big deal to him, and he tackles them with gusto, sniffing everything, forging ahead, and proudly leading the way. He is strong and can pull, especially when something exciting catches his eye, like deep snow or another dog in the distance. That said, he does show that he’s learning: when he checks in and focuses on his handler, he responds well to clear cues and rewards. With consistency and continued training, his walking skills have lots of room to shine.

Social and friendly, Bill approaches people with a wagging tail and an eagerness to say hello. He can be a bit jumpy when he’s excited and isn’t shy about handing out kisses, but his intentions are joyful and affectionate. He’s playful, silly, and clearly enjoys interaction. When his excitement runs high, he can get mouthy in a puppyish way, so he’ll benefit from guidance and structure to help him channel all that enthusiasm appropriately.

Bill’s energy is matched by his intelligence. He listens, learns quickly, and responds well to positive reinforcement. He may come on strong at first, especially when heading out the door or starting a walk, but once he settles and understands what’s expected, he’s able to make good choices. He’s the kind of dog who will thrive with someone patient, active, and committed to helping him build calm habits alongside his zest for life.

Overall, Bill is a very nice boy with a big personality and an even bigger heart. He’s playful, affectionate, and always ready to go. With the right outlet for his energy and continued training, Bill has all the makings of an incredible companion for someone who enjoys an active lifestyle and appreciates a dog who brings enthusiasm to everything he does.

Bill

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (up to 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 9 months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.