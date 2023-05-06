Georgie the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Georgie is a very sweet and affectionate elderly gentleman who is looking for a new lease on life. He is gentle, mild-mannered, and can be a little bit of a scaredy-cat at times, but once he learns to trust you- Georgie’s comfort level shows through his cuddly nature.

Georgie loves chin-rubs (he will push into your palm for more!), pats, and some quiet time to catch a good cat-nap. He would love to hear you read him a story (like our volunteers have discovered he enjoys), or just hang out and relax. He has also been described as having good energy levels and to be curious and playful at times.

Georgie

Age: 10 Years 5 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.