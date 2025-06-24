Mega the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Are you searching for a loyal, affectionate, and truly special companion? Look no further than Mega, a dog who will capture your heart from the moment you meet him. This incredibly sweet boy, still baffled by why he hasn’t found his forever home, is ready to fill your life with joy and wagging tails!

Mega’s journey to confidence has been heartwarming to witness. Though a little shy at first, he quickly blossoms, showing his true, lovable self. His first walk along the river was a testament to his calm and curious nature; the world’s noises didn’t faze him as much as an interesting scent! He’s a good loose-leash walker, always happy to stroll by your side, though he does have some hind leg weakness that doesn’t slow down his spirit one bit.

This social butterfly absolutely adores people! Mega’s face lights up when he sees a friendly face, and he’s always ready to offer a polite sit for some gentle pets. His energy and enthusiasm only grow when he has a buddy by his side, making him a delightful companion for adventures big and small. Once back in his kennel, his playful and affectionate side truly shines, eagerly accepting treats and showering you with sweetness.

Mega is a fan of playtime, especially with toys he can tug on. He’s a big enthusiast of water, finding immense joy in a hose, which can sometimes translate into a playful tug-of-war with his leash – easily remedied with a tasty treat! He’s also a regular at the farmers market, soaking in the sights and sounds, and happily soliciting pets from everyone he meets. He truly cherishes sitting down for a good cuddle session.

While Mega is a dream dog in many ways, he can be reactive to some (but not all!) other dogs. However, his strong bond with people, his playful nature, and his boundless affection make him an ideal candidate for a loving home where he can be the center of attention.

Mega truly is one of the sweetest dogs here, with zero issues that can’t be worked through with love and patience. He’s ready to be your devoted companion, your cuddle buddy, and your source of endless smiles. Could Mega be the missing piece in your family? Come meet him and let him steal your heart!

Mega

Breed: Mixed Breed, Medium (up to 44 lbs fully grown),Mix

Age: 3 Years 11 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Fawn

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

